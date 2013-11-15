(Updated: DELETES reference to career high in LEDE CORRECTS spelling of Isaac 3RD graph CHANGE 4-of-25 to 16% in NOTEBOOK)

Iowa 109, Maryland-Eastern Shore 63: Aaron White scored 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting as the host Hawkeyes blew outthe Hawks.

Melsahn Basabe added 12 points and sevenrebounds for Iowa (3-0), which shot 51.5 percent and scored its most pointssince racking up 111 against SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 26, 2010. Jarrod Uthoffregistered a double-double off the bench with 11 points and a game-high 11rebounds while Roy Devyn Marble chipped in 10 points and five assists.

Isaac Smith III led Maryland-Eastern Shore (1-2) with 19points, but shot 6-of-24 and 1-of-8 from 3-point range and turned the ballover five times. Leading scorer KyRee Jones, who entered the game averaging 25points per game, did not play for an unspecified reason.

Two Mike Gesell 3-pointers helped spark a 43-8 run as theHawkeyes pushed a 5-5 tie into an insurmountable lead. Two White dunks and a three-point play helpedcap the stretch before Iowa took a 56-23 cushion into the break.

Zach McCabe, who finished with 11 points off the bench, madea 3-pointer to push the lead to 89-41 with 8:52 left as Iowa cruised. Gesellfinished with eight points and a team-high seven assists.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa improves to 5-0 all-time againstMaryland-Eastern Shore and 14-0 against current Mid-Eastern Athletic Conferenceschools. … The Hawks shot just 4-of-25(16.0 percent) from long range and logged nine total assists. … Hawkeyes CGabriel Olaseni chipped in 10 points and five rebounds, all offensive.