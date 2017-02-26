No. 24 Maryland stumbles again against Iowa

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland honored the 2002 national championship team, along with the 2001 Final Four squad, during halftime of Saturday's game against Iowa.

The current squad, which may have overachieved early in the season, is now trying to find its way in a season that was assumed to include a berth in the NCAA tournament.

The No. 24 Terrapins (22-7, 10-6 Big Ten) lost their third game in a row for the first time this season and fell for the third time in four home games, as Iowa led by as many 22 points late in the second half in an 83-69 victory in Big Ten Conference play.

"That is what made us 22-4: our toughness," said Mark Turgeon, the Maryland head coach. "Between now and Tuesday night we need to become tough again" before playing at Rutgers.

Maryland continually allowed Iowa to score on second chances and the Terps made several critical turnovers, while making 14 turnovers and getting beat 30-6 in second-chance points.

The Terps also allowed Iowa's Jordan Bohannon to make eight of 10 shots from 3-point range as he scored a career-high 24 points.

"Give a lot of credit to them," Maryland's Kevin Huerter said. "We are going through a funk right now. It was definitely their night. I still think we are a hungry team. They are just really good in transition. They have guys running the floor. They have a lot of good players and they had a lot of guys start off hard."

Iowa's Tyler Cook also had his best game against a conference foe, scoring 15 of his 21 points in the first half.

"He scored a lot of those on transition," Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said of Cook. "Jordan was obviously on fire."

Peter Jok and reserve Nicholas Baer each added 11 points for Iowa.

"We all know he can shoot," Jok said of Bohannon. "We just told him to keep shooting."

Bohannon busted his finger in practice Friday but the X-rays were negative, McCaffery said. Iowa was 16 of 26 from 3-point range Saturday.

"I don't know if you ever see 16 makes coming," McCaffery said. "We do have a lot of good shooters. Teams have been really looking in on Pete. I thought we were consistent offensively in terms of sharing the ball."

The Iowa defense made things difficult for Maryland, as junior point guard Melo Trimble was four of 13 from the field and one of nine from long range.

Bohannan was on fire for Iowa (16-13, 8-8 Big Ten) as he victimized several Maryland defenders.

Maryland was paced by Kevin Huerter, who had 13 points, and Anthony Cowan with 11.

Isaiah Moss made a basket to give Iowa a 55-44 lead with 16:14 remaining. Bohannan then hit another long shot to make it 58-44 with 15:01 left.

The visitors expanded the margin to 64-49 with 13:56 to go on a basket by Cook. Jok, who had 35 points Tuesday against Indiana, made it 69-53 with 10:28 left.

Bohannon made another trey to build the margin to 75-56 with 5:58 left and Iowa built the lead to 77-56 on a layup by Nicholas Baer with 5:15 left as the visitors cruised.

The game had nine lead changes in the first half in a contest in which each team started three freshmen.

Jok hit a 3 late in the first half as Iowa took a 33-27 lead. The Hawkeyes made it 41-32 on a basket and free throw with 3:38 left in the first half. Iowa took its first 10-point lead at 45-35 and Jok hit two free throws with 57.8 seconds left in the first half to make it 47-37.

The Terps trimmed the margin to 47-40 by halftime but Iowa had had a 16-4 edge on second chance points in the first half. Iowa made eight of 12 3's and won the battle on the boards 20-14.

"We've all got to do better," Turgeon said. "Everybody in here has to have more positive energy moving forward, more confidence moving forward. It starts with me, all the way down to our last manager. If we do that, we'll be fine. We've proven we can win, we just haven't done it this last week."

NOTES: Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard was a standout at James Madison in Virginia and is a former Maryland assistant ... The Terps return to action Tuesday at Rutgers while Iowa plays Thursday at No. 16 Wisconsin ... Iowa lost at home to Maryland in January as G Melo Trimble had 20 points for the Terps and G Peter Jok had 14 for the Hawkeyes ... Maryland had 18 assists.