Preview: Iowa vs. Memphis

Both Memphis and Iowa will be looking for an offensive spark when they meet Saturday in the third-place game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. While the Tigers were knocked off 60-51 by Providence in one of Friday's semifinals, the Hawkeyes were trounced 74-41 by No. 6 Virginia.

The teams combined to shoot 33 percent from the floor in their respective setbacks and their top scorers were provided very little support. Memphis' Dedric Lawson scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds but only one of his teammates managed to score in double figures. Meanwhile, Iowa's Peter Jok (13 points) was the only member of his squad to score at least 10 points and the Hawkeyes saw their previous season low for points (83) virtually cut in half. Iowa has won the previous two meetings with the Tigers - both on neutral courts - but the programs have not met since 2001.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT IOWA (3-2): Freshman forward Tyler Cook - the team's second-leading scorer at 14.8 entering Friday - was held to six points and has seen his scoring total plummet by nine points in each of the last two contests. Jok was 5-of-14 from the floor after hitting 20-of-34 shots over his previous two games and he failed to get to the foul line for the second time this season. The Hawkeyes were 5-of-10 from the line and have struggled to a 65.1-percent showing on the season.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (4-1): Lawson's brother and second-leading scorer K.J. Lawson was limited to a season-low four points in 26 minutes in the semifinals loss, which snapped his string of three straight double-doubles. Craig Randall II, the team's top long-range threat (52 percent entering Friday), was 1-of-8 from the floor and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc. Like Iowa, Memphis could stand to practice more at the charity stripe, as it was 6-of-11 against Providence and it is a woeful 54.1 percent for the season.

TIP-INS

1. Jok has exactly one rebound in each of his last two games after grabbing 11 in a loss to Seton Hall on Nov. 17.

2. Dedric Lawson fell one rebound shy of his fifth straight double-double to begin the season.

3. Hawkeyes G Christian Williams is scoreless in 38 minutes while shooting 0-of-4 over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Iowa 75, Memphis 72