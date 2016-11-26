Dedric Lawson's big day propels Memphis over Iowa

Dedric Lawson scored 35 points and four other Tigers reached double figures as Memphis and its high-octane offense defeated Iowa 100-92 in the third-place game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

A day after Memphis (5-1) dropped a 60-51 decision to Providence in a game that saw the Tigers score 36 points below their season average, the Tigers shot 55.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

Dedric Lawson also pulled down 11 boards as he recorded his fifth double-double of the season, and got plenty of help on this day. Older brother K.J. Lawson also compiled a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, four of those on the offensive glass.

Markel Crawford chipped in with 16 points before fouling out, Craig Randall II had 15 and Jeremiah Martin added 14.

Iowa's Peter Jok, who averaged 28.5 points, six rebounds and two steals per game last week, had a monster game against the Tigers. Jok scored a game-high 42 points on 11 of 16 from the field, including 8 of 11 from 3-point range. He was a perfect 12-for-12 from the charity stripe and grabbed six rebounds.

Tyler Cook was the only other Hawkeye in double figures with 17.

Iowa (3-3), which had suffered a 74-41 defeat to the hands of No. 7 Virginia on Friday, also saw its offense bounce back after scoring 44 points below its average.

Neither team could find much separation from the other. Memphis had an early 11-point lead but the Hawkeyes fought back to take a 30-29 lead midway through the first half.

The lead traded hands until the Tigers grabbed a 54-51 advantage at halftime.

Jok gave the Hawkeyes an early second half lead and Nicholas Baer's 3-pointer gave Iowa its largest lead at 63-58. But Dedric Lawson and Martin combined to put the Tigers up for good.

Martin's 3-point jumper at the 15:24 gave the Tigers a 65-63 lead. Martin hit another long-range laser to ignite the Tigers who went on a 10-2 run to take a 75-65 lead.

Brady Ellingson's 3 cut the lead to five at 75-70 but the Tigers clamped down on defense and extended the advantage to 11 points.

Iowa had one last gasp when the Hawkeyes sliced the lead to 91-89 on Jok's free throws with a little more than three minutes to go. But Memphis closed the game out on a 9-2 run to seal the victory.