Preview: Iowa at Michigan

Michigan has already played a loaded schedule, including matchups with No. 1 Arizona, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 17 Iowa State and No. 18 Duke, but Wolverines coach John Beilein has the utmost respect for his team’s next opponent, No. 10 Iowa. ”We haven’t played anybody like this,” Beilein told MLive.com. “The biggest thing with them, the biggest difference will be (that) they have six juniors and seniors out there.” The 25th-ranked Wolverines have won seven straight games since losing to the top-ranked Wildcats, while the Hawkeyes enter this matchup with five wins in their last six games.

Michigan is in the midst of a grueling stretch that began with a road matchup against the Badgers, who were ranked third when the Wolverines beat them 77-70, continues against the Hawkeyes and wraps up Saturday with a road showdown against the new No. 3 team, Michigan State. “It’s an incredible opportunity for us,” Beilein said of the three-game stretch. “That’s the only way we look at it -- it’s an opportunity.” Leading the way for Michigan is sophomore swingman Nik Stauskas, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, who has averaged 22 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last two games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (15-3, 4-1 Big Ten): Sophomore forward Jarrod Uthoff is enjoying a solid season, averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 boards with terrific shooting percentages across the board - 65.9 percent from the field, 85.7 percent from the foul line and 52.2 percent from 3-point range. However, as Beilein noted, Uthoff is the only underclassman among the Hawkeyes’ top six scorers. Senior guard Roy Devyn Marble (16.3 points) and junior forward Aaron White (14 points, 6.4 rebounds) lead the way offensively for the Hawkeyes, who rank fifth in the nation in scoring (86.8).

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-4, 5-0): Stauskas (18 points per game) is the leading scorer in the Big Ten and has made multiple 3-pointers in four straight games and six of his last seven. With Mitch McGary (back) sidelined, Jon Horford and Jordan Morgan have effectively combined to fill the center position, averaging 10 points and 8.7 rebounds between them. Against Arizona and Wisconsin, the two highest-ranked opponents on the Wolverines’ schedule to this point, Glenn Robinson III averaged 16 points on 14-of-17 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. The Hawkeyes’ last seven wins have all come by double digits.

2. The Wolverines lead the Big Ten in shooting percentage (48.8) and rank fourth in scoring (77.3).

3. Iowa guard Mike Gessell is keeping things in perspective: “Our goal is to win championships,” he said. “That’s what we want to do. As far as I’m concerned, we haven’t proved anything yet.”

PREDICTION: Iowa 71, Michigan 70