Preview: Iowa at Michigan

Two squads trying to bolster their NCAA tournament resumes hit the hardwood on Thursday when Iowa hosts Michigan in Big Ten play. The Wolverines have lost two of their last three games and took a recent blow when leading scorer Caris LeVert suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Hawkeyes appeared to have things headed in the right direction when they won five of six games but limp into this contest with three consecutive losses.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is well aware this contest is pivotal for his squad and maintains the team hasn’t seen a drop in confidence. “You lose three in a row, it’s not going to be the same as if we won three in a row, but I think it’s incumbent upon me and my staff to make sure we remain focused and we keep trying to get better and keep believing in each other,” McCaffery told reporters. “You don’t want to get too negative but you don’t want to accept defeat.” Michigan will be without point guard Derrick Walton Jr. (foot) for the third consecutive game and he could be sidelined “for the foreseeable future,” according to Wolverines coach John Beilein.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA (13-8, 4-4 Big Ten): Forward Aaron White leads the way with team-leading averages of 15 points and 6.6 rebounds and also continues to climb among the school’s production ledger. White stands 19 points away from passing seventh-place Matt Gatens (1,635 points from 2008-12) on the all-time scoring list and is three rebounds away from surpassing Reggie Evans (794 from 2000-02) for ninth place in school h istory. Forward Jarrod Uthoff (11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds) is the only other player scoring in double digits while guard Mike Gesell averages a team-high 3.5 assists to go with a 7.3 scoring average.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-9, 6-4): The absence of Walton opened the door for freshman guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman to score a season-best 18 points in an overtime loss to Michigan State last Sunday while making his second career start. “This is what we saw from Muhammad when we recruited him,” Beilein told reporters. “He has a little bit of that swag and can score one-on-one.” Spike Albrecht matched Abdur-Rahkman with 18 points on a day in which fellow guard Zak Irvin struggled to 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. The Wolverines have won 11 of the past 14 meetings.

2. Michigan freshman F Max Bielfeldt has collected a career-best nine rebounds in each of the past two games.

3. Iowa G Josh Oglesby has 136 career 3-pointers, tied for 10th in school history with B.J. Armstrong.

PREDICTION: Iowa 75, Michigan 71