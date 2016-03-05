Preview: Iowa at Michigan

No. 15 Iowa looks to halt its slide when it travels to Ann Arbor to close out the regular season against Michigan on Saturday. The Hawkeyes sat at the top of the conference standings in mid-February but have faltered down the stretch by dropping five of their last six games, including an 81-78 loss to 11th-ranked Indiana on Tuesday, to fall out of contention for the Big Ten regular-season title.

Iowa has lost three consecutive road games and hopes to turn its fading fortunes around by notching its fourth consecutive win in the series with the Wolverines. Michigan finds itself on the wrong side of the bubble after dropping three of its last four games, including a 68-57 loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. To make matters worse for the Wolverines, they announced that senior shooting guard Caris LeVert - projected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NBA draft - would be shut down for the rest of the season, thus effectively ending his Michigan career. The Wolverines are 3-8 against top-50 RPI teams and need to pull off the upset to feel confident of earning an NCAA Tournament bid after missing out on post-season play last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (20-9,11-5 Big Ten): Jarrod Uthoff, one of the 11 finalists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, led the way with 18 points to go along with eight rebounds while Anthony Clemmons added 14 points and four assists but the Hawkeyes missed 11 of their last 12 shots from the field to fall to Indiana on Senior Night. “I am sick of losing,” Uthoff told reporters. “We need to play together, have a positive vibe and go out there (Ann Arbor) and win.” Ahmad Wagner went 5-of-6 from the floor en route to 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench while Peter Jok, who averages 16 points per game, was limited to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (20-10, 10-7): Zak Irvin led the Wolverines with 14 points and eight rebounds while Derrick Walton Jr., Duncan Robinson and Ricky Doyle each added 10 points in the loss to Wisconsin. LeVert has missed 15 of the last 16 games with a lower leg injury and will be honored along with Spike Albrecht, who was forced to call it quits in December after two offseason hip surgeries, in a pre-game ceremony for Senior Day. “U-M has provided me the chance to live my dream of playing college basketball and to earn a Michigan degree,” LeVert told reporters. “There are really no words to express my gratitude for that as well as my love for all my teammates.”

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won the last three meetings with Michigan by an average margin of 16 points.

2. The Hawkeyes have lost three of out their last four games by four points or fewer.

3. Michigan is 8-7 without LeVert in the lineup.

PREDICTION: Michigan 72, Iowa 71