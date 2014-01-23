Michigan 75, Iowa 67

No. 25 Michigan 75, No. 10 Iowa 67: Nik Stauskas continued his stellar sophomore season, scoring 26 points as the host Wolverines pushed their winning streak to eight games.

In his ninth 20-point effort of the season, Stauskas shot 8-of-14 from the field and made four of his nine 3-point attempts. The Big Ten’s leading scorer also had five assists and five rebounds while Glenn Robinson III (14 points), Jordan Morgan (12) and Zak Irvin (11) also scored in double figures for Michigan (14-4, 6-0 Big Ten).

Melsahn Basabe scored a season-high 17 points, including 15 in the first half, but Iowa (15-4, 4-2) still lost for the first time in four games. Aaron White also had 17 points and Roy Devyn Marble chipped in 13 for the Hawkeyes, who could not overcome 14 turnovers and 2-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

After scoring 15 points in the first half, Stauskas opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer and made another about 4 1/2 minutes later to spark a 7-0 run that created an 11-point advantage for the Wolverines. The Hawkeyes quickly got the deficit back down to 56-51 before Irvin scored five points during a 6-0 burst that created some more separation.

Irvin came up big again after Iowa closed within 64-60, nailing a 3-pointer with under four minutes remaining to stem the tide. A free throw by White made it 69-65 with just over a minute remaining, but Stauskas, Spike Albrecht and Robinson each made 2-of-2 from the line down the stretch as Michigan hung on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: While Stauskas and Irvin were a combined 7-of-16 from 3-point range, the rest of the Wolverines managed to make just 1-of-11 from behind the arc. ... Albrecht had seven points, a career-high seven assists and no turnovers - his sixth straight game without a turnover. He also had a career-high four steals. ... Robinson grabbed nine rebounds, narrowly missing his first double-double of the season.