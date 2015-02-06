Iowa 72, Michigan 54: Jarrod Uthoff had 16 points and nine rebounds and Mike Gesell scored 14 points as the Hawkeyes defeated the host Wolverines in Big Ten play.

Aaron White scored 13 points as Iowa (14-8, 5-4) shot 62.7 percent from the field and held a 33-17 rebounding advantage. Adam Woodbury had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Peter Jok added 10 points as the Hawkeyes snapped a five-game losing when visiting Michigan.

Aubrey Dawkins made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 11 points and Spike Albrecht added 10 for Michigan (13-10, 6-5). The Wolverines were without guard Derrick Walton Jr. (foot) for the third consecutive game.

The Hawkeyes led 46-28 after a dunk by White with 13:33 remaining and Michigan used his time on the bench to creep within 11 and later moved within 52-43 on a 3-pointer by Dawkins with 8:06 left. Iowa quelled that charge with Uthoff draining a 3-pointer and Gesell hitting a jumper to start a 12-2 burst that gave the Hawkeyes a 64-45 lead with 4:25 to play.

Michigan led most of the first 13 minutes of the first half and held a 21-19 edge on Albrecht’s 3-pointer with seven minutes left. The Hawkeyes rolled off the final 12 points of the first half for a 10-point halftime edge and Uthoff scored 21 seconds into the second half to give Iowa a 33-21 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White received two technical fouls – the first for taunting and the second for hanging on the rim – but the latter was termed to be of the “Class B” variety so White was not ejected. … Michigan was just 7-of-24 from 3-point range. … White had five rebounds to raise his career total to 796 and surpass Reggie Evans (794 from 2000-02) for ninth place in Iowa history.