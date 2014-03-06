Preview: Iowa at Michigan State

Statistically, No. 25 Iowa and No. 22 Michigan State are two of the Big Ten’s top teams but both the Hawkeyes and host Spartans have been inconsistent heading into Thursday’s showdown. The teams lead the conference in scoring and are in the top three in field goal percentage, field goal percentage defense and rebounding margin. The Spartans are 4-6 since an 11-game win streak was snapped in late January while Iowa halted a three-game skid Saturday and hopes to lock up its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2006.

The past three meetings have been decided by three points or fewer, including Michigan State’s 71-69 overtime win on Jan 28. The Spartans, who have won 12 of the last 13 games and 17 straight at home against Iowa, didn’t have second-leading scorer Adreian Payne or leading rebounder Branden Dawson in that first game. Two of the league’s top point guards - Iowa’s Mike Gesell and Michigan State’s Keith Appling - will also be on display.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA (20-9, 9-7 Big Ten): Roy Devyn Marble leads the Hawkeyes, who are fifth nationally with 83.6 points, at 17.1 per game after scoring at least 20 in five of his last six games. Aaron White adds 13.4 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds and is the only player in the country shooting better than 55 percent from the floor and 80 percent from the foul line. Josh Oglesby is averaging 12.5 points over his last four games and Gesell, who averages 8.2 points and four assists, has scored in double figures in six of his last seven contests.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (22-7, 11-5): Gary Harris leads the Spartans, who average 76.2 points, at 17.9 per game and Appling adds 13.2 points and 4.8 assists. Payne is averaging 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in his seven games since returning from a foot sprain. Dawson, who averages 10 points and 8.6 rebounds, returned Saturday after missing nine games with a broken hand.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa, which shoots 35.8 percent from the arc, is 15-2 when making five or more 3-pointers.

2. The Hawkeyes are 15-0 in game decided by double digits and 5-9 in single-digit games, including five losses by five or fewer points.

3. Michigan State leads the league in field goal percentage defense (39.7 percent) but has allowed its last three opponents to combine for 49 percent from the floor.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 76, Iowa 72