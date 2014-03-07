Michigan State 86, Iowa 76

(Updated: CHANGES Marble point total to 1,654 career points in Game Notebook)

No. 22 Michigan State 86, No. 25 Iowa 76: Travis Trice had 17 points off the bench as the Spartans beat the Hawkeyes for the 18th straight time at home.Adreian Payne added 14 points and Denzel Valentine had 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Michigan State (23-7, 12-5 Big Ten). Keith Appling and Gary Harris each added 12 points and Branden Dawson had eight points, seven rebounds and five steals in his second game back from a broken hand.

Roy Devyn Marble led Iowa (20-10, 9-8) with 24 points and five assists and Aaron White added 10 points. Zach McCabe, who received a technical and fouled out after tangling with Trice, and Josh Oglesby each added eight points off the bench.

Valentine’s 3-pointer gave Michigan State a 26-21 lead with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half and the advantage was six about four minutes later before Iowa put together a 14-6 run - including two layups from McCabe and five points by Mike Gesell - for a 41-39 halftime lead. Appling had a pair of layups during a 9-0 run to open the second half and added a 3-pointer for a 53-45 lead five minutes in.

Trice hit three straight baskets - including a pair of 3s - as Michigan State used a 15-4 run to build a 68-55 advantage with just under nine minutes left. Appling, who has struggled shooting while recovering from a wrist injury, later hit his second 3-pointer as the Spartans rolled.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marble, the only Big Ten player to score in double figures in every league game, passed Matt Gatens (1,635 from 2008-12) for No. 6 on Iowa’s career scoring list and now has 1,654 points. ... Michigan State enters its regular-season finale at Ohio State tied with Wisconsin (at Nebraska on Sunday) for second place in the league. ... The Spartans shot 58.3 percent from the floor and 58.8 percent from the arc as Trice hit 3-of-4 3-pointers and Appling and Kenny Kaminski each hit 2-of-3.