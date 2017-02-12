Michigan State stops Iowa behind Bridges

Freshman forward Miles Bridges collected 16 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three assists as Michigan State topped Iowa 77-66 on Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Another trio of freshmen also reached double digits for the Spartans (15-10, 7-5 Big Ten). Center Nick Ward had 14 points and five rebounds, guard Cassius Winston contributed 12 points and five assists and swingman Joshua Langford had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Michigan State had a 46-32 rebounding advantage and outscored Iowa 22-10 on fast-break points. The Spartans bounced back from an 86-57 loss to archrival Michigan on Tuesday and enhanced their chances for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Peter Jok and Tyler Cook scored 13 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (14-12, 6-7). Jok, who averages 20.9 points, also had a team-high eight assists and five rebounds but shot 2-for-11 from the field. Cordell Pemsl added 10 points for Iowa, which shot 32.8 percent from the field and was 4-for-21 from 3-point range.

The Spartans took control with a 17-6 run early in the second half.

Winston made a pair of 3-pointers -- his first points of the game -- within a 57-second span to give Michigan State a 48-42 lead with 13:09 remaining. Alvin Ellis III scored his only basket -- also a 3-pointer -- 55 seconds later to make it 53-44. Ward scored four consecutive points to nudge the Spartans' lead to 57-45.

Langford's 3 with 5:56 left gave a Spartans a 69-55 lead. Michigan State's lead never dropped lower than nine points the rest of the way.

Michigan State was fortunate to be down only 32-31 at halftime after committing 12 first-half turnovers. The Hawkeyes converted them into 13 points, while the Spartans didn't have any points off turnovers.