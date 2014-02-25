Preview: Iowa at Minnesota

No. 19 Iowa looks to bounce back from a loss to No. 14 Wisconsin when it hits the road to face Minnesota on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes dropped a 79-74 decision at home to the Badgers and now sit 2.5 games behind No. 16 Michigan in the race for the Big Ten title with five conference tilts remaining. “I don’t look at that any differently,” coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “We’ve got a brutal week, two road games and a home game against three really good teams.”

Minnesota’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament took a big hit following two straight losses last week. The Golden Gophers inexplicably fell 62-49 at home to Illinois before putting up another dud in the 64-46 loss to No. 20 Ohio State with two consecutive games against nationally ranked teams ahead. “We highjack ourselves, we don’t allow ourselves to win,” coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “We just have to stay positive, stay focused and get excited about another opportunity on Tuesday.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (19-7, 8-5 Big Ten): Roy Devyn Marble tops the team in scoring (16.6) and recorded his first career double-double by notching 21 points and 11 assists versus Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are ranked third nationally in rebounding (42.6) and have won the battle of the boards in 21 of their 26 games. Iowa is seventh in the country in points per game (83.3), but has been held below its scoring average in seven of its last eight outings.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (17-11, 6-9): Andre Hollins leads the Golden Gophers in scoring (14.8) and free-throw percentage (83.1) and has finished perfect from the line on 10 occasions this season. Hollins scored a team-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers in the loss to Ohio State. Minnesota is 13-3 at home, but has lost two of its last three games at Williams Arena to unranked Northwestern and Illinois, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa is 13-0 when holding its opponents to 70 or fewer points.

2. Minnesota is 7-0 when scoring 80 points or more.

3. The Hawkeyes have won 10 games by 20 points or more.

PREDICTION: Iowa 76, Minnesota 70