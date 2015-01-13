Preview: Iowa at Minnesota

Minnesota hopes to turn its fortunes around when it hosts Iowa on Tuesday. The Golden Gophers find themselves in a must-win situation in Big Ten play after blowing a nine-point lead at Michigan on Saturday for their fourth straight defeat. Minnesota is ranked 20th nationally in points per game at 78.5, but has been held under 60 twice during its skid, as it looks to beat the Hawkeyes for the third straight time at Williams Arena and avoid its first 0-5 start in conference play since 2005-06.

Iowa suffered its first Big Ten loss after letting a double-digit halftime lead slip away in the 75-61 setback to Michigan State. The Hawkeyes have won their first two road tests of the season - impressive victories over No. 16 North Carolina and No. 25 Ohio State - and hope to beat the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis for the first time since Jan. 4, 2012. “We’re going to keep fighting, keep coaching them up,” coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “They’re great kids and we’ve proven we can be really good.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (11-5, 2-1 Big Ten): Gabe Olaseni matched his career high with 18 points off the bench in the loss to the Spartans and has scored in double figures in back-to-back games after being in single digits his previous four outings. Jarrod Uthoff added 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds for his fourth career double-double and has pulled down 36 boards in his last four games. Aaron White leads the team in scoring (15.9) and rebounding (7.2), but was limited to eight points and four rebounds on Thursday.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (11-6, 0-4): Andre Hollins led the way with 18 points to go along with five rebounds while Carlos Morris scored 16 in the 62-57 loss to Michigan. Senior point guard DeAndre Mathieu committed five of the Golden Gophers’ 17 turnovers versus the Wolverines and has coughed the ball up 17 times in his first four conference games. “Those turnovers were inexplicable,” coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “I know you’re looking for answers, but I have no answers.”

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota has won 11 of its last 12 home games dating back to last season.

2. Iowa is 7-of-32 from beyond the arc in its last two games.

3. The last three meetings at Williams Arena have been decided by a combined 11 points.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 77, Iowa 73