Suddenly hot Iowa looks to keep its momentum going Wednesday as it visits a Minnesota team in need of some wins to keep alive its postseason dream. The Hawkeyes have won three straight to move into the top half of the Big Ten standings, while the Golden Gophers are coming off a victory over Illinois that snapped their five-game losing streak.

Coach Fran McCaffery got back Peter Jok (20.6 points) from a back injury in the Hawkeyes’ last contest after the conference's leading scorer had missed a pair of games. In his absence, freshman Jordan Bohannon stepped forward, averaging 16 points in his last two games while joining UCLA’s Lonzo Ball as the only two freshmen in the nation to record 50 3-pointers and 100 assists. Minnesota continues to have a very balanced attack, led by Nate Mason (14 points, 5.2 assists) and freshman Amir Coffey (12.2 points). The Golden Gophers’ defense has struggled a bit in league play, as the team has gone from giving up 64.7 points to non-conference foes to 70.8 versus conference rivals.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (14-10, 6-5 Big Ten): Although Jok is back, he’s not quite 100 percent, and McCaffery is hoping the senior guard can embrace the role of distributor. While Jok was out, the Hawkeyes moved the ball well while receiving multiple scoring contributions. Jok embraced the role in his return, taking a season-low seven shots in 30 minutes of play but dishing out five assists, grabbing five rebounds and playing some solid defense in a win over Nebraska.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (16-7, 4-6): Defense was what propelled the Golden Gophers' hot start to the season, and coach Richard Pitino is hoping it also will help lead the team to a postseason berth. One of the big keys to that defense is Reggie Lynch, who leads the team - and the Big Ten - with in blocks (3.1) but also is averaging 3.4 fouls and has fouled out six times. When Lynch can avoid foul trouble - as he did against Illinois on Saturday, when he finished with a team-high 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks - the Gophers are a different team, so Pitino is stressing the junior center be aggressive but not out of control.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa F Nicholas Baer is one of only two players in the nation this season to amass at least 35 blocks, 30 steals and 20 3-pointers.

2. Lynch's 68 blocks have him within striking distance of Minnesota's single-season record of 87, set by Randy Breuer in the 1982-83 season.

3. Hawkeyes freshmen have averaged 47.3 points over the last three games - all victories.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 72, Iowa 69