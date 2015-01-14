(Updated: CORRECTS “White” to “Woodbury” in graph 5)

Iowa 77, Minnesota 75: Jarrod Uthoff scored a career-high 22 points - including the game-winning jumper with 3.5 seconds left - as the visiting Hawkeyes held off a furious rally by the Golden Gophers.

Aaron White added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Iowa (12-5, 3-1 Big Ten), which blew a 17-point lead in the second half. Peter Jok also tallied 13 points and Adam Woodbury grabbed a game-high eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who shot 52.1 percent from the field.

Carlos Morris led the way with 20 points in his first game since being demoted to the bench for Minnesota (11-7, 0-5), which has lost five straight games to open up conference play for the first time since 2005-06. Nate Mason chipped in with 17 points and DeAndre Mathieu had 11 points and five assists.

Joey King drilled a 3-pointer to give Minnesota its first lead 67-65 before Uthoff nailed a clutch triple to put Iowa back on top 75-73 with just over two minutes remaining. The Golden Gophers evened the score at 75 before Uthoff knocked down the go-ahead jumper, and Mathieu’s last-second layup was ruled to have gone in after the buzzer.

Jok nailed a jumper to put Iowa in front 29-19 and led all scorers with 10 points as the Hawkeyes shot a sizzling 61.3 percent in the first half to take a 38-27 advantage into intermission. Woodbury converted a three-point play and Jok connected from beyond the arc during an 11-2 run as Iowa pulled away 51-34 before Mason scored seven straight points for Minnesota a short time later to trim the deficit to eight.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa went 8-of-16 from the 3-point line while Minnesota finished 9-of-25. … White moved into 10th place on the Hawkeyes’ all-time scoring list. … The last four meetings at Williams Arena have been decided by a combined 13 points.