Preview: Iowa at Nebraska

Iowa looks to beat host Nebraska for the second time this season when the Hawkeyes make their first visit to Pinnacle Bank Arena for a Big Ten contest Sunday. Iowa did not play in Lincoln, Neb., a year ago, the first season of Pinnacle Bank Arena, and has won the last two games (both at Iowa) in the series. The Hawkeyes are coming off an 81-47 victory over Rutgers on Thursday, with the 34-point margin the largest by a Big Ten team in conference play this season and the biggest by an Iowa squad in league play since a 91-57 victory over Northwestern in 1998.

Nebraska has lost six of its last seven games, including four straight. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 69-65 setback at No. 15 Maryland on Thursday, one of Nebraska’s best road performances this season. During Nebraska’s 70-59 loss at Iowa on Jan. 5, the Cornhuskers finished 13-of-21 from the foul line while the Hawkeyes were 31-of-38.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (16-10, 7-6 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes, who snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Rutgers, are led in scoring and rebounding by senior forward Aaron White (14.5 points, seven rebounds). Junior forward Jarrod Uthoff (12.3 points, six rebounds) has led Iowa in scoring in four of its last five games. Iowa is averaging a double-double from its center position of junior Adam Woodbury and senior Gabriel Olaseni, who combined average 15.3 points and 10.1 rebounds.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (13-13, 5-9): The Cornhuskers are led in scoring by junior guard Terran Petteway (18.3 points, 4.9 rebounds), who had a career-high nine assists against Maryland but was limited to eight points on 2-of-14 shooting. Nebraska’s leading rebounder is junior forward Shavon Shields (15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds), who scored 13 points against the Terrapins and poured in a game-high 25 points against Iowa in the previous meeting. The Cornhuskers’ bench, led by junior forward Walter Pitchford’s team-high 19 points, outscored Maryland 36-6, the most points by Nebraska’s reserves this season.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa leads the series 16-9, and the Hawkeyes have won four of the six meetings since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.

2. Nebraska will honor former coach Jerry Bush at halftime and wear throwback jerseys from the 1954-55 season, Bush’s first at the helm, as part of a Legends Weekend celebration that is expected to include more than 50 former players.

3. Iowa is one of the deeper teams in the Big Ten, as nine players average at least 10 minutes per game and no players average more than 30 minutes.

PREDICTION: Iowa 72, Nebraska 65