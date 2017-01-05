Preview: Iowa at Nebraska

Nebraska looks for its first 3-0 start in Big Ten play when it hosts Iowa on Thursday. The Cornhuskers shocked No. 25 Indiana 87-83 at Assembly Hall before taking down Maryland 67-65 on New Year's Day to register back-to-back road victories in the Big Ten for the first time in nearly a year, and hope to build on an impressive seven-day stretch by notching their fourth straight win overall.

Nebraska has struggled against Iowa in recent years, but aims to continue their winning ways by beating the Hawkeyes for the first time since Feb. 23, 2013. Iowa earned its first conference win of the season after outlasting Michigan 86-83 in overtime on Jan. 1. The Hawkeyes have won five consecutive meetings with Nebraska by an average margin of almost 15 points and hope to continue their dominance in the series by notching its 10th win in 12 tries against the Cornhuskers. Iowa has won five straight games at home but has given up an average of 90.5 points in two true road defeats this season and aims to tighten up defensively to move four games over .500 for the first time in 2016-17.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten): Peter Jok led the way with 25 points in the win against Michigan and needs 27 to pass Kenyon Murray (1,230) for 21st place on the Hawkeyes' all-time scoring list while Jordan Bohannon added 17 points to go along with six assists. "Truthfully (Bohannon's) kind of done what I thought he would do," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. "He's a special player and he plays at his pace." Backup point guard Christian Williams was forced to leave the game after suffering a back injury in the first half and his status for Thursday is unknown.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (8-6, 2-0): Tai Webster was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points and 3.5 assists in wins against Indiana and Maryland. Webster scored seven of his 18 points in the final 2:32 and Glynn Watson Jr. added 17 points and five rebounds as the Cornhuskers erased a 13-point deficit in the last seven minutes against the Terrapins. "These guys are a tough-minded team," Nebraska coach Tim Miles told reporters. "They practice hard and they play hard."

TIP-INS

1. Webster has scored in double figures in 15 consecutive games dating back to last season.

2. Nebraska is 4-1 in games decided by five points or fewer.

3. Jok has scored at least 20 points in eight games this season.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 82, Iowa 77