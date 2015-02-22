(Updated: Minor edits.)

Iowa 74, Nebraska 46: Aaron White had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Hawkeyes past the Cornhuskers in a Big Ten game.

White was 7-of-11 from the field and moved into fifth place on Iowa’s all-time scoring list. Peter Jok added 14 points for the Hawkeyes (17-10, 8-6 Big Ten) and Jarrod Uthoff contributed 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks for the Hawkeyes.

Terran Petteway tallied 16 points and six rebounds to lead Nebraska (13-14, 5-10), which extended its losing streak to five games. Walter Pitchford added 10 points off the bench for the Cornhuskers, who have lost seven of their last eight contests.

Iowa made eight of its last nine shots of the opening session and White ignited a half-ending 21-2 run with seven straight points, enabling the Hawkeyes to take a 42-16 lead into halftime. Nebraska was unable to recover as the deficit ranged between 21 and 31 points in the second half in its worst loss in the two-year history of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Cornhuskers finished at 32.7 percent from the field and 2-of-18 from 3-point range. Iowa ended the game at 50 percent from the field and 5-of-10 from long distance.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa beat Nebraska for the second time this season and improved to 17-9 in the series. … The Hawkeyes, who have won five of the last seven meetings since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, became the first team to make at least half of their shots from the field against Nebraska in 38 games. … White registered his second double-double of the season and 14th of his career.