Watson helps Nebraska outlast Iowa

Glynn Watson Jr. scored a career-high 34 points, and Nebraska outlasted visiting Iowa 93-90 in double overtime on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Iowa's Peter Jok, the Big Ten's leading scorer, caught fire after halftime, pouring in 30 of his 34 points in the second half and overtime, before fouling out in the second extra period.

Watson fouled out with 2:11 to go in the second overtime, with the Cornhuskers leading 88-85.

Nebraska's Jeriah Horne hit a pair of free throws to put the Cornhuskers up three with 17 seconds to play, and Iowa sophomore guard Brady Ellingson missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Senior Tai Webster added 23 points for the Cornhuskers (9-6, 3-0 Big Ten), who are off to their first 3-0 start in conference play in 41 years.

Freshman guard Isaiah Moss finished with 17 points for the Hawkeyes (9-7, 1-2 Big Ten), who lost for the second time in eight games.

Nebraska led 58-54 with 10 minutes left in the second half, before Jok scored five straight points with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and a driving layup that gave Iowa its first lead since eight minutes to go in the first half.

Jok scored 16 straight points for Iowa during one stretch in the second half, including a 3-pointer that gave Iowa a 70-67 with four minutes to play.

Moss got hot midway through the first half, fueling an 8-0 run that gave the Hawkeyes a 19-17 lead at the nine-minute mark. He finished with points in the first half, but Iowa still trailed at the break.

Watson matched Moss with 15 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer with a minute left to help the Huskers take a 37-34 lead into intermission.