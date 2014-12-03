Preview: Iowa at North Carolina

Iowa is unbeaten against non-ranked competition this season and winless against teams in the top-25. The Hawkeyes get another chance Wednesday to upend a ranked team when they travel to No. 12 North Carolina for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. “Any time you play in this Challenge, you’re going to play a terrific opponent,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters Monday. “But everybody knows that Carolina is a little different … it’s a great opportunity for our guys to put together a game plan and try to go on the road and beat a top team in a difficult environment.”

The Tar Heels have rebounded from a loss to Butler last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis, beating a pair of ranked teams in UCLA and Florida while limiting the opposition to 36.6 percent shooting from the field. North Carolina, which struggled early in the Butler loss, led by 14 points at halftime against UCLA and scored the game’s first 12 points against Florida. “Losing reinforces the fact that you need to play at a much higher level,” North Carolina junior guard Marcus Paige told reporters after the Florida game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA (5-2): The Hawkeyes have cruised to three consecutive victories after back-to-back losses to Texas and Syracuse, handling Pepperdine, Northern Illinois and Longwood by an average of 21.7 points. Senior forward Aaron White leads Iowa in scoring at 16.7 points while shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 85.4 percent from the free-throw line. The Hawkeyes are limiting opponents to 34.8 percent shooting from the field, ranking 13th in the country.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (5-1): Sophomore forward Isaiah Hicks scored 24 points in the three-game Atlantis tournament and is shooting 52.8 percent from the field. Paige, a leading candidate for national player of the year, is only shooting 37.7 percent from the field but leads the Tar Heels in scoring at 15.2 points. North Carolina shot 58 percent from the field against the Gators in the first half, but only hit 32 percent of its shots after halftime.

1. The Tar Heels committed 19 turnovers in two of their three games in Atlantis (Butler, Florida).

2. Iowa C Gabriel Olaseni, who leads the Big Ten with 20 blocked shots, will play Wednesday before returning to his native England for his father’s memorial service.

3. Iowa has won two of the previous three matchups against the Tar Heels, including a 98-97 victory in its only trip to Chapel Hill in 1989.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 67, Iowa 62