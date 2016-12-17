Preview: Iowa vs. Northern Iowa

Iowa looks to build on its biggest win of the season when it battles Northern Iowa as part of the fifth annual Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines on Saturday. The Hawkeyes, who had lost four of their previous five games, stunned No. 25 Iowa State 78-64 to claim the basketball version of the Cy-Hawk series and hope the victory serves as a catalyst for turning their season around.

Iowa boasts an impressive 34-10 mark against Northern Iowa, but the series has been ultra competitive over the last decade as the teams have split the last 10 meetings - including the last two in the Hy-Vee Classic, which features the four Division I teams in the state of Iowa. "There is more of a rivalry with us and (Northern Iowa) than us and Iowa State because they have more in-state players," Iowa's leading scorer Peter Jok told reporters. "We grew up going against them and a lot of guys are going to be looking forward to this game." The Panthers have clawed their way back over .500 following a much-needed 78-70 win against North Dakota. Northern Iowa is off to its worst start in three seasons but has a chance to get back on track by beating the Hawkeyes in back-to-back meetings for the first time since 2005-06 after a 56-44 win in their most recent matchup on Dec. 20, 2014.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT IOWA (5-5): Jok was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after he averaged 19 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists in the victories against Stetson (95-68) and Iowa State. Isaiah Moss earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after he poured in a career-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds against the Hatters before following that up with 14 points in the upset win over the Cyclones. Cordell Pemsl added 11 points to finish in double figures for the fourth game in a row and is one of seven Division I players in the last 20 seasons to shoot at least 75 percent from the floor through 10 career games.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (5-4): Jeremy Morgan was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season as he exploded for a career-high 38 points - all in the second half - in the win against North Dakota after racking up 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the victory over South Dakota State. Spencer Halderman added 12 points against the Fighting Hawks and has drained multiple 3-pointers in each of his last five games. The Panthers are ranked seventh nationally in 3-pointers (10.6) and have made 26 attempts from beyond the arc over their last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won four of its last five games against teams from the MVC.

2. Jok is ranked fifth nationally in points per game (23.8) heading into Thursday's action.

3. Morgan needs five more steals to pass Andy Woodley (159) for third place on Northern Iowa's all-time list.

PREDICTION: Iowa 77, Northern Iowa 71