Jok paces Iowa past Northern Iowa

Peter Jok scored a game-high 21 points -- including a perfect 3-for-3 from 3 point range -- as Iowa claimed a 69-46 neutral-court victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Hawkeyes (6-5) won their third straight and improved to 35-10 in the all-time series with the Panthers (5-5).

Iowa's Nicholas Baer added 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while Cordell Pemsel had 10 points.

Three players hit in double figures for Northern Iowa, which saw a two-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Morgan scored 14 points, Spencer Haldeman had 12 and Wyatt Lohaus added 10.

Jok, named Big Ten player of the week on Monday, scored 12 first-half points as the Hawkeyes shook off an early 5-2 deficit and used an 16-2 run over a span of just over 10 minutes for an 18-7 lead.

Northern Iowa shot just 19.4 percent (6-of-31) in the first half while Iowa went on to score the final seven points for a 34-16 halftime edge.

The Hawkeyes extended the lead to 27 points as Christian Williams' layup at the 16:03 mark made it 51-24. The Panthers never got any closer than 21 points after that.

Iowa shot 28-of-58 (48.3 percent) from the field, 6-of-20 from 3 point range and outrebounded Northern Iowa 43-29. The Panthers were 15-of-56 (26.8 percent) from the field and hit six 3 pointers.

Iowa played its first game since 78-64 victory over Iowa State on Dec. 8 and won its first of the season in three neutral-site matches.