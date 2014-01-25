Preview: Iowa at Northwestern

A pair of teams with heightenedexpectations square off Saturday when No. 10 Iowa visits Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are ranked in the top 10 nationally forthe first time in more than a decade, putting coach Fran McCaffrey‘steam in the mix for Big Ten title talk. No one is going to take Iowa lightly the rest of theway, and McCaffrey’s crew needs to learn to take theopposition’s best shot.The Wildcats also are going tohave to deal with more respect from opponents after winning three offour in league play, including a victory at Indiana. First-yearcoach Chris Collins has his players believing they can compete withanyone, as they showed in a recent home game against Michigan State.Northwestern would garner even more respect with a home winover an Iowa team trying to stay with the leaders in the conferencestandings.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (15-4, 4-2 Big Ten):The Big Ten is learning quickly about Hawkeyes forward AaronWhite, who is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. White struggled with foul trouble against Minnesotabefore finishing with 18 points Sunday, then had 17 in a loss toMichigan Wednesday, but he hasn’t been happy with his play in theearly going of games. “I‘m really disappointed in myself with how Iplayed,” White told the Iowa City Press-Citizen after theloss to the Wolverines. “It’s the second game in a row I haven’t showed upuntil it was late. I felt like I let my teammates down.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-10, 3-4):Collins certainly knew his X’s and O’s when he came to the Wildcatsafter 13 years assisting Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, butthat’s not his only strength. Collins wants his team to show fight and attitude, muchlike he had during his playing days with the Blue Devils. “In pastgames, we were showing efforts, we were fighting but we were havinglapses where we’d give up a big run or let up,” forward Drew Crawfordtold the Chicago Tribune. “Now we’re playing for 40 minutes andwe’re finishing games and we’re playing hard the entire game.”

TIP-INS

1. The Hawkeyes are No. 1 in theBig Ten and No. 3 in the country in rebounds per game at 43.9.

2. Crawford will set schoolrecords for most career starts (130) and most career appearances(131) when he starts against the Hawkeyes.

3. Iowa has scored 82 or morepoints in all but four games while Northwestern hasallowed just one opponent to score as many as 70.

PREDICTION: Iowa 69, Northwestern58