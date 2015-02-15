Preview: Iowa at Northwestern

Iowa is hoping to shake out of a slump and perhaps lands the perfect opponent to do so when it visits Northwestern in Sunday’s Big Ten game. The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last six games, not exactly the type of performance a team on the NCAA Tournament bubble wants to string together with the final weeks of the regular season on the horizon. The Wildcats have really been struggling and bring a 10-game losing streak into the contest.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins was highly unhappy after Tuesday’s 68-44 loss to Michigan State. “We did not play good basketball on Tuesday. It was our worst game,” Collins told reporters. “We’re disappointed about it and we’ve got to get back on Sunday to playing like we played in games against good teams and we played them to the last possession.” The Hawkeyes couldn’t be pleased either after Thursday’s 64-59 loss to Minnesota, prompting forward Aaron White to tell reporters: “We just weren’t very good from the start. We weren’t shooting open shots, we weren’t moving well.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (15-9, 6-5 Big Ten): White is trying to lead the squad out of its funk and he possesses team-leading averages of 15 points and 6.7 rebounds to go along with 33 steals. Forward Jarrod Uthoff had 17 points and seven rebounds in the loss to Minnesota and ranks second on the squad in scoring (11.7), rebounding (6.3) and steals (25) while rejecting 35 shots, second to center Gabriel Olaseni (41 blocks to go with an 8.2 scoring average). Guard Peter Jok is averaging 15.5 points over the last two games to raise his average to 7.1.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-14, 1-10): Point guard Bryant McIntosh continues to display why he is a building piece for the Wildcats while recording 104 assists to become the fourth freshman in school history to top 100 in a season. He also ranks second on the squad with an 11.9 scoring average and leads the team with a free-throw percentage of 85.7. Guard Tre Demps scored 20 points against Michigan State and has a team-leading 12-point average while center Alex Olah is averaging 11 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won five of the past six meetings.

2. White is 16 points away from passing Ronnie Lester (1,675 from 1976-80) for sixth place on Iowa’s career scoring list.

3. Wildcats G JerShon Cobb (foot) sat out against Michigan State and is questionable for the Hawkeyes.

PREDICTION: Iowa 62, Northwestern 56