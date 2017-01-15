Preview: Iowa at Northwestern

Iowa looks to build on its biggest win of the season when it visits Northwestern on Sunday for a Big Ten contest. The Hawkeyes erased a nine-point deficit in the second half to knock off No. 19 Purdue 83-78 on Thursday - just over two weeks after suffering a humbling 89-67 setback against the Boilermakers.

Iowa boasts eight wins in its last 10 games and has downed Northwestern in back-to-back meetings, including an 85-71 victory on Jan. 31, 2016, and hopes the trend continues as it aims to notch its first true road win in four tries this season. Northwestern set a program record with 15 blocked shots en route to a 69-60 road win against Rutgers on Thursday. The Wildcats are 9-1 at home this season and will play three of their next four games in the friendly confines of Welsh-Ryan Arena - a two-week stretch that could go a long way in determining whether they stay on track for their first NCAA Tournament bid in school history. "I'm not sure that any other team in this league has played four of its first five on the road and that's what we've had to do," Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. "I am really proud of this team and it shows a lot about their fight and heart."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten): Peter Jok led the way with 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the win over Purdue to move within 14 points of passing Jarrod Uthoff (1,298) in 19th place on the program's all-time scoring list. Freshman forward Tyler Cook continued his stellar play since returning from an injury to his shooting hand as he added 16 points and six rebounds while Jordan Bohannon produced 12 points and a career-high nine assists. "The guys have been looking forward to this game," Jok told reporters. "I told the guys if they weren't ready for revenge they might as well stay in the locker room."

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (14-4, 3-2 Big Ten): Vic Law scored 19 of his team-high 23 points in the second half to lift the Wildcats past the Scarlet Knights for the third consecutive time. Scottie Lindsey added 14 points to finish in double figures for the 18th straight game while Dererk Pardon flirted with a triple-double as he registered eight points, 11 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, which is the second-most in a single game in Northwestern history. Sanjay Lumpkin was held scoreless but pulled down four rebounds to move into 20th place on the program's all-time list with 562.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won seven of the last nine meetings with Northwestern.

2. The Wildcats are ranked sixth nationally in blocks per game (6.5).

3. Jok has scored 25 or more points in eight games this season.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 74, Iowa 71