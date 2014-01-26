(Updated: CHANGES rebound totals in NOTEBOOK)

No. 10 Iowa 76, Northwestern 50:Roy Devyn Marble scored 14 points to lead the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten road winover the pesky Wildcats.

Gabriel Olaseni tied his seasonhighs with 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Iowa (16-4,5-2 Big Ten), which shot 51.9 percent. Mike Gesell added 11 pointsand six assists for the Hawkeyes.

Drew Crawford scored a game-high20 points to lead Northwestern (10-11, 3-5), which had a two-gamewinning streak snapped. Tre Demps scored 11 points off the bench forthe Wildcats, who hit just 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

The first half was closethroughout as the Hawkeyes led most of the way but were neverable to pull away. The lead was eight before Crawford scored sevenpoints in the final 4:16 to pull the Wildcats within six.

Iowa started to take over earlyin the second half, scoring 20 points in just over eight minutes topush its lead to 12 at 50-38. The Hawkeyes increased their advantage to 24with just over five minutes to play and cruised the rest of the way.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Iowa’s Aaron White, who came into the game averaging 14.2points, scored a season-low five points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field. …The Hawkeyes dominated the glass, more than doubling the Wildcats 44-20. … Northwestern shot 6-of-9 from the free-throw line while Iowa was 15-of-20.