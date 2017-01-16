Northwestern rolls to easy win over Iowa

Scottie Lindsey scored 22 points and Bryant McIntosh added 20 as Northwestern started fast and never trailed in an 89-54 Big Ten victory over Iowa on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

The Wildcats (15-4, 4-2) won their third straight as Dererk Pardon added 14 points while Vic Law had 12.

The Hawkeyes (11-8, 3-3) saw a two-game winning streak end as Tyler Cook and Ryan Kriener each scored 14 points.

Northwestern outscored Iowa 10-2 to begin the contest and never trailed en route to a 44-32 halftime lead behind Lindsey's 13 first-half points.

The Wildcats also had a hot second half start. After a layup by the Hawkeyes' Isaiah Moss, Northwestern rattled off eight straight for a 52-34 lead with 16:48 left.

Iowa briefly crept back to within 14 points two minutes later, but Northwestern replied with 18 unanswered points -- including a Lindsey steal and a dunk with 7:34 to play -- to open up an 82-50 lead with 4:48 remaining.

Iowa's production was nearly 30 points below its season average (83.0 points). The Hawkeyes were 18-of-51 from the field (35.3 percent) and hit just 4-of-17 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Northwestern was 37-of-62 (59.7 percent) from the field, including 11-of-24 from 3-point range, and dominated inside the paint with a 42-18 advantage. The Wildcats also had a 39-24 rebounding edge.

Hawkeyes freshman Cordell Pemsl came into the game atop the league in field goal percentage (64.8) but managed just two free throws and was 0-for-2 from the field.