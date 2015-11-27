Preview: Iowa vs. Notre Dame

Two teams that expected to play in the semifinals will meet in the consolation bracket instead as Notre Dame battles Iowa at the AdvoCare Invitational on Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. No. 18 Notre Dame was upset by Monmouth 70-68 on Thursday in the first round while the Hawkeyes made a big rally to take the lead late before falling 82-77 to Dayton.

The Fighting Irish missed 9-of-17 free throws and did not get a point from their bench against Monmouth, which also beat UCLA to open the season. Point guard Demetrius Jackson scored 20 points and inside force Zach Auguste recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds Thursday for Notre Dame, which reached the Elite 8 last season. Iowa won its first three games by 70 points combined before allowing Dayton to shoot 49.1 percent from the field overall and score 45 in the first half. Jarrod Uthoff scored a team-high 18 points for the Hawkeyes in the first round and leads the team at 16.8 per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT IOWA (3-1): The Hawkeyes are off to a strong start shooting from behind the 3-point arc, making 43-of-98 in the opening four contests. Uthoff made four of their 12 on Thursday while freshman Brady Ellingson drained three and is 5-for-9 from long range the last three contests. Peter Jok is also averaging 13.3 points in the early going and fellow guard Anthony Clemmons scored 11 in each of the last two games, but Mike Gesell runs the show for the Hawkeyes – boasting 28 assists in the first four contests and 380 in his career.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (3-1): The Irish could not take full advantage of their 16-8 edge on the offensive boards in the first round and turned the ball over 14 times. V.J. Beachem drained four 3-pointers for the second time this season and scored 14 while Auguste notched his third double-double of the campaign with 12 points and 13 rebounds versus Monmouth. Bonzie Colson, who registered 10 points and 12 rebounds Thursday, joins Auguste inside and guard Steve Vasturia (11.8 points per game) is another scoring threat.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame leads the series 8-6, but the Hawkeyes have won five of the last six meetings.

2. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery needs one victory for 100 in his sixth season with the Hawkeyes.

3. Notre Dame is two wins from becoming the eighth program to reach 1,800 wins. St. John’s has 1,799 and does not play again until Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Iowa 76, Notre Dame 70