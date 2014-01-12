Preview: Iowa at Ohio State

Ohio State looks to recover from its first loss of the season when it hosts Iowa on Sunday in a pivotal matchup between two of the four ranked Big Ten teams. It took overtime on the road, but the Buckeyes finally tasted defeat Tuesday, falling to No. 4 Michigan State 72-68 in a game that saw Thad Matta’s team erase a 17-point second-half deficit. Sam Thompson scored a season-high 18 points off the bench as all five Ohio State starters were held to single digits.

Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery will be back on the sidelines after serving a one-game suspension for an on-court tirade and ejection in a loss at Wisconsin last Sunday. Iowa did not seem to miss the fourth-year coach Thursday in a 93-67 rout of Northwestern that exhibited the Hawkeyes’ ability to fill it up. They enter the weekend ranked seventh in the nation in scoring, topping the 80-point mark 12 times already.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT IOWA (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten): Among the many ways the Hawkeyes have gotten the better of opponents is on the glass, where they grab roughly 10 more rebounds than their opponents per game. That was evident in the win over the Wildcats, who were outrebounded 41-28 and limited to a 39 percent shooting from the floor, a slight uptick from Iowa’s season norm for field-goal percentage defense. Aaron White, who ranks second among Big Ten players with a field-goal percentage of 65.2, had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (15-1, 2-1): Leading scorers LaQuinton Ross and Lenzelle Smith Jr. were limited to a combined 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting against Michigan State and watched from the bench during the comeback. That gave Thompson and freshman Marc Loving a chance to shine, and the pair combined for 28 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a big block by Loving that led to a Thompson dunk in the midst of the rally. Ross and Smith - the only Buckeyes averaging in double digits in points - will not lose significant playing time, but the game showed Matta’s willingness to go with what works on any given day as nine players average at least 12 minutes of playing time but just one - senior Aaron Craft - plays more than 30.

1. The Buckeyes have won eight straight meetings to trim the Hawkeyes’ series advantage to 73-71.

2. The only player in the Big Ten with a better shooting percentage than White is Ohio State C Amir Williams (65.9).

3. With one point, Iowa G Roy Devyn Marble and his father, Hawkeyes great Roy Marble, move into seventh place in collegiate history among father-son

scoring tandems and into second all-time among combos who played at the same school.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 76, Iowa 70