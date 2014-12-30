Preview: Iowa at Ohio State

Ohio State has posted impressive offensive numbers through the first 13 games and looks to continue the trend when it hosts Iowa on Tuesday to start the Big Ten season. The 18th-ranked Buckeyes stand among the top 10 in the nation in scoring offense (85.3), field-goal percentage (52.6) and 3-point shooting percentage (42.0) after winning six of the last seven contests. Iowa, which shoots only 40.7 percent from the field, snapped a two-game slide with a win over North Florida on Dec. 22.

Forward Aaron White leads the Hawkeyes in scoring (15.8) and rebounding (7.2), and posted 19 points in the win at Ohio State last season that snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes. Iowa must contend with freshman guard D’Angelo Russell, who averages 17.7 points and has drained 35 from 3-point range. Point guard Shannon Scott runs the show for Ohio State while standing second in the nation with 7.7 assists per contest.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA (9-4): The Hawkeyes’ top four scorers are 6-9 or taller and they average 6.3 more free throws than their opponents while leading the Big Ten with 40.5 rebounds per game. Jarrod Uthoff, a 6-9 junior, is the only other player scoring in double figures (10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds) while 6-10 Gabriel Olaseni (8.5, 5.6) and 7-1 Adam Woodbury (7.4, 6.0) also contribute. Point guard Mike Gesell (seven points, 3.9 assists) is a factor while 6-6 guard Peter Jok (5.8 points) scored at least 12 in three of the last five games.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (11-2): The Buckeyes have scored at least 85 in eight of the first 13 games and boast four players averaging at least 9.7 points. Forward Marc Loving, who has made 43-of-48 free throws and 57.8 percent of his 3-pointers, is second on the team with 12.4 points per outing while guard Kam Williams is third at 10.2. Forward Anthony Lee could miss his second straight game with a right ankle injury, but 6-11 senior Amir Williams is coming off a career-high 21 points in the 100-55 victory over Wright State on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa recorded 11 steals against North Florida and boasts at least 10 in six of 13 games.

2. Ohio State coach Thad Matta is 8-2 in Big Ten openers – 5-0 at home.

3. White has made 81 free throws which ranked fourth in the nation through Sunday’s games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 82, Iowa 74