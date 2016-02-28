Preview: Iowa at Ohio State

Iowa picked a poor time to play its worst basketball of the year but may have caught a break due to a season-ending injury to a key player of its next opponent. The eighth-ranked Hawkeyes attempt to put a stop to a stretch in which they have dropped three of their last four on Sunday when they visit Ohio State in the Buckeyes’ regular-season home finale.

After winning 10 of its first 11 conference games, Iowa sandwiched losses at league-leading Indiana and Penn State around a four-point home victory against struggling Minnesota before watching its 16-game home winning streak come to an end in Wednesday’s 67-59 defeat versus Wisconsin. ”We have to do a better job of (getting stops and executing offensively) and they have to understand that (what) I‘m asking them to do (isn‘t) something they haven’t already done. They’ve already proven they can play that way, they just have to get back to playing that way,“ Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. Iowa can eat into the Hoosiers’ 1 1/2-game lead in the conference against shorthanded Ohio State, which played its first game Tuesday - an 81-62 home loss versus Michigan State - without starting forward Jae‘Sean Tate, who underwent left shoulder surgery Friday. “I think he’s the heart and soul of this team. … It’s one of those things you hate for Jae’Sean but, with that said, you need to find a way to regroup,” Buckeyes coach Thad Matta said.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT IOWA (20-7, 11-4 Big Ten): Adam Woodbury (8.2 points, 8.3 rebounds) is averaging 11.7 boards over the last 10 games and has cleared at least 14 in four of his last six outings, highlighted by a career-high 18 (10 offensive) in Wednesday’s setback. Peter Jok (16.5 points) ranks seventh in the conference in scoring and trails Jarrod Uthoff (18.6) for team-high honors, but the junior guard has paced the team offensively in six of the last eight games and is averaging 21.3 points over his last seven. Mike Gesell tied a season high with four steals against Wisconsin, allowing him to become the fourth Hawkeye to amass 1,000 points, 500 assists and 150 steals in his career.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (18-11, 10-6): Freshman forward Mickey Mitchell drew his first career start Tuesday in place of Tate (11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, team-high 35 steals) and finished with only two rebounds in 21 scoreless minutes of action. The Buckeyes surrendered season-high marks in made 3-pointers (14) and 3-point percentage (63.6) to the Spartans, negating a season-best 19-of-21 effort from the foul line, including a 10-for-10 performance from leading scorer Marc Loving that set a Value City Arena record for single-game free-throw percentage (minimum 10 attempts). In addition to Loving, more of the post-Tate offensive burden figures to fall on JaQuan Lyle (10.5 points), who is averaging 15.6 points in six games this month.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa trailed for only seven seconds while completing a season sweep of the Buckeyes last year and has won three of the last four meetings overall, including the last two in Columbus.

2. With his next conference victory, Matta will tie Harold “Bud” Foster (143; 1935-59) for 13th place on the Big Ten’s all-time list.

3. The Hawkeyes are looking to compile 12 Big Ten victories in consecutive seasons for only the third time in school history (1981-82 and 1987-88).

PREDICTION: Iowa 74, Ohio State 65