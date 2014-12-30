Iowa 71, Ohio State 65

(Updated: CHANGES “5:29” to “5:31” in graph 5)

Iowa 71, No. 18 Ohio State 65: Jarrod Uthoff made four 3-pointers en route to 18 points while adding seven rebounds and five assists as the visiting Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Aaron White contributed 18 points and nine rebounds for Iowa (10-4, 1-0), which made eight 3-pointers and had a 37-29 edge on the boards. Josh Oglesby and Gabriel Olaseni each added eight points for the Hawkeyes, who trailed only once at 3-2 in the opening minutes.

Sam Thompson matched a season high with 17 points for Ohio State (11-3, 0-1), which lost for the second time in four games. Freshman D’Angelo Russell battled foul trouble before finishing with 13 points and Marc Loving added 10 for the Buckeyes, who were 6-of-24 beyond the arc.

Iowa made its first five shots and White scored seven as the Hawkeyes jumped to a 17-5 lead before Ohio State battled back within three. Uthoff drained 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes as Iowa stretched its lead back to 43-31 at intermission.

Thompson’s three-point play brought the Buckeyes within seven and Loving’s 3-pointer trimmed the Hawkeyes’ lead to 61-55 with 5:31 to go. Russell’s 3-pointer pulled Ohio State within 63-60 before Oglesby made a basket in the lane and Uthoff nailed a 3-pointer to push the lead back to eight and Iowa held for its second straight win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Uthoff, a 6-9 junior forward, was 4-of-6 from behind the arc to push his season percentage to 40.7. … Ohio State coach Thad Matta lost for the first time in 11 Big Ten home openers. … The Hawkeyes finished with 17 assists on 23 made field goals.