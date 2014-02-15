Preview: Iowa at Penn State

Iowa looks to build its first winning streak in almost a month when it begins a tough road stretch with a visit to improving Penn State on Saturday. The 15th-ranked Hawkeyes have had a week of rest since notching a huge 85-67 home victory over No. 18 Michigan behind a 26-point performance from Roy Devyn Marble and play four of the next six on the road. Penn State has won four of its last six contests, including a 66-65 comeback victory at Indiana on Wednesday.

Iowa leads the league in scoring (83.7) and the Nittany Lions are last in average points allowed, but they yielded only an average of 60.7 over their last three games at home. The Hawkeyes could have an advantage on the boards, where they stand second in the Big Ten in rebounding margin while the Nittany Lions rank 10th. Penn State’s Tim Frazier and Mike Gesell of Iowa also will provide a key matchup at point guard.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA (18-6, 7-4 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes, who have alternated wins and losses in the last six games, are third in the standings with trips to Indiana, Minnesota and Michigan State on the horizon - along with a home game versus Wisconsin. Marble made six 3-pointers against Michigan and averages 16.5 points to lead the team. Aaron White is the only other player averaging in double figures (13.2) while Gesell, who matched a career high with eight assists against Michigan, leads the Big Ten in assist-turnover ratio (3.2).

ABOUT PENN STATE (13-12, 4-8): The Nittany Lions forced 20 turnovers in the victory at Indiana, where they finished the game with a 15-2 run and denied the Hoosiers a field goal over the final five minutes. D.J. Newbill, who averaged 23 points in two games against Iowa last season, leads Penn State in scoring (17.2) and Frazier is next (16.1) while topping the Big Ten with six assists per game. Brandon Taylor (37 3-pointers) and Ross Travis, who leads the team in rebounds (6.9), must give the Nittany Lions additional scoring.

TIP-INS

1. The Hawkeyes are third in the nation in rebounds (43.1) without anyone averaging more than 6.5.

2. Frazier has 608 career assists, four behind former Iowa G Jeff Horner for ninth on the Big Ten’s all-time list.

3. Iowa has registered at least 20 assists in seven games this season, including 22 against Michigan.

PREDICTION: Iowa 78, Penn State 70