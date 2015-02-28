Preview: Iowa at Penn State

Iowa is making a strong push for a top-four finish in the Big Ten Conference and goes for its fourth consecutive victory at Penn State on Saturday. The late surge has moved the Hawkeyes within one game of Michigan State for fourth place in the Big Ten, a coveted slot that would earn them a double-bye in the conference’s postseason tournament. Iowa won has three in a row against the Nittany Lions, including its last two visits to Happy Valley.

Penn State has dropped four in a row - the first three to ranked opponents - and is coming off a season-worst offensive performance in a 60-39 drubbing at Northwestern a week ago. Despite their record, the Nittany Lions had been a tough out with nine of 10 losses decided by single digits until last Saturday’s thumping. Seeking a spark for his team, coach Patrick Chambers invited football coach James Franklin to address the squad Wednesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA (18-10, 9-6 BIG TEN): Aaron White picked an opportune time for a career-high output, scoring 14 straight points and 20 of his 29 in the second half to help the Hawkeyes fend off Illinois. “We encourage him to shoot it,” coach Fran McCaffery said. “He works on it, and you’re seeing some go in now and you can tell that he feels good letting it go. It changes everything for us, because now it spreads the defense even more.” White also knocked down a season-high three 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds to barely miss a second straight double-double.

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-13, 3-12): D.J. Newbill leads the Big Ten in scoring at 20.5 points per game, but the Nittany Lions’ reliance on the senior guard was painfully obvious against Northwestern. Newbill was held to a season-low three points - the first time he failed to score in double figures this season - as Penn State shot an abysmal 27.3 percent. Sophomore guard Geno Thorpe continues to struggle with inconsistency, scoring in double figures in four of his last seven games while failing to produce more than six points in the other three.

TIP-INS

1. The Hawkeyes have won three straight league games on the road, their longest streak since 1998.

2. Newbill is 18 points shy of becoming the third player in school history to score 600 in back-to-back seasons.

3. White needs 42 points to tie Greg Stokes (1,768) for third place on Iowa’s career scoring list.

PREDICTION: Iowa 63, Penn State 60