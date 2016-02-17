Preview: Iowa at Penn State

Sixth-ranked Iowa looks to continue its march towards its first Big Ten title since 1979 when it hits the road to face Penn State on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes bounced back from an 85-78 loss to No. 21 Indiana by slipping past struggling Minnesota 75-71 to move one game ahead of the Hoosiers and Maryland at the top of the conference standings.

Iowa has struggled on the road recently, dropping two of its last three games away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but has beaten the Nittany Lions three consecutive times in State College, including an 81-77 overtime win last season. Penn State failed to build on its upset win over Indiana as it fell 70-54 to Nebraska and missed a chance to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-December. Scoring has been a serious issue for the Nittany Lions as they have been held to 65 points or fewer in seven of their last nine games and are in danger of dropping at least 10 Big Ten contests for the fifth straight season. Penn State is 8-3 at home but all three losses have come in conference play as the Nittany Lions hope to avenge a 73-49 setback to Iowa on Feb. 3 and beat the Hawkeyes in the regular season for the first time in over four years.

TV: 6:30 p.m. EST, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (20-5, 11-2 Big Ten): Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes with 27 points while National Player of the Year candidate Jarrod Uthoff added 24 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots for his second double-double in the last three games. Anthony Clemmons scored 12 points and Mike Gesell dished out 12 assists without committing any turnovers as Iowa survived a scare from Minnesota. “Whenever you get a win in this league it’s a big win as it brings you that much closer to your ultimate goal,” Clemmons told reporters. “We’re trying to make sure we have our minds mentally right each and every day.”

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-13, 3-9): Brandon Taylor led the way with 14 points in the loss to Nebraska and needs just four more points to pass Ron Brown (1,156) in 20th place on the Nittany Lions’ career scoring list. Jordan Dickerson went 4-of-4 from the field en route to eight points to go along with six rebounds and three blocks to finish with at least one blocked shot in three straight games. Shep Garner, who is averaging 13.3 points per game, went 0-for-7 from 3-point range against the Cornhuskers and has missed his last 16 attempts from beyond the arc over his last three outings.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won the last five regular-season meetings with Penn State.

2. Uthoff is averaging 20.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over his last five games.

3. Taylor has led Penn State in scoring in eight straight games.

PREDICTION: Iowa 77, Penn State 69