Iowa 81, Penn State 77 (OT): Aaron White stole an inbounds pass and hit six free throws in the final 30 seconds of overtime to cap a 21-point, 14-rebound performance as the visiting Hawkeyes extended their winning streak to four.

Mike Gesell added 14 points, seven assists and five steals while Gabriel Olaseni and Josh Oglesby scored 12 apiece off the bench as Iowa (19-10, 10-6 Big Ten) won 10 conference games for the first time since 2006. Jarrod Uthoff contributed 11 points and eight boards to lift the Hawkeyes to their fourth straight victory over the Nittany Lions.

D.J. Newbill scored 19 points and freshman Shep Garner added a season-high 17 for Penn State (15-14, 3-13), which lost its fifth in a row and dipped to 1-10 in Big Ten games decided by single digits. Geno Thorpe scored 14 points and Ross Travis supplied 10 and nine rebounds off the bench.

Uthoff and Gesell knocked down 3-pointers as Iowa opened a 74-68 lead in overtime, but Newbill capped a 6-0 run with consecutive baskets to tie it at 74 with 45.5 seconds left. After Gesell made one free throw with 30.8 seconds to play, White stepped in front of the inbounds pass, was fouled and made two free throws and the Hawkeyes were never threatened thereafter.

Iowa, which trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, erased an early six-point deficit in the second with a 21-8 burst to open its biggest lead at 58-51, but the Nittany Lions surged ahead 66-64 on Brandon Taylor’s 3-pointer with 3 1/2 minutes to play. The Hawkeyes reclaimed the lead on White’s dunk off an alley-oop before Newbill canned two free throws to knot it at 68 with 17.3 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Newbill, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and was coming off a season-low three points, shot 7-for-19 and became the third player in school history to score 600 points in back-to-back seasons. ... Oglesby hit a season-high four 3-pointers as Iowa won six games in February for the first time since 1991. ... Penn State C Jordan Dickerson blocked four shots to move up to No. 9 on the school’s career list with 76.