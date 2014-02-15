Iowa State holds off Texas Tech

AMES, Iowa -- It was ugly, but it will do.

No. 11 Iowa State saw what appeared to be a runaway win turn into a nail-biter, but the Cyclones held on to defeat Texas Tech, 70-64, on Saturday.

The Cyclones held an 18-point second-half lead, but it disappeared because a feisty Red Raider squad never went away. Texas Tech took a 62-61 lead on Jaye Crockett’s layup with 3:02 to play.

“When they got back into it, we just lost our minds for a stretch there,” Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We built it up to 18 by getting out and getting run outs and getting the ball and getting great shots, and then all of a sudden we started trying to hit home runs and had a couple of bad turnovers.”

But the Cyclones closed out the victory with stellar defense, holding the Red Raiders to one field goal over the final three minutes.

Iowa State forward Georges Niang capped off the victory with a breakaway dunk with 7.2 seconds left.

”They played us tough,“ Kane said. ”It’s the Big 12. Every team’s got players. They got a good coach, so we were fortunate enough to get the win.

“We played hard. Our defense and intensity was as good as it’s been in a while.”

Guard DeAndre Kane of Iowa State nearly posted a triple-double, scoring 17 points, dishing out nine assists and grabbing eight rebounds.

Niang also scored 17 points for the Cyclones, guard Naz Long added 14 points and forward Melvin Ejim scored 13.

“We wanted to get out on the break and get easy points,” Kane said. “We did that and came away with the win.”

The Cyclones used a 15-4 at the end of the first half to take a 39-29 lead into intermission. Iowa State picked up where it left off coming out of the break, using a 12-4 run to build a 51-36 lead.

Right when it appeared it was going to be a one-sided game, the Red Raiders reeled off eight quick points as part of a 15-2 run to cut the Cyclone deficit to five.

“Guys weren’t being selfish,” Crockett said. “We got some stops when we needed them and guys were hitting shots. We had more energy during that run and it paid off.”

Texas Tech found its offensive success by attacking the glass. The Red Raiders grabbed 14 rebounds.

“We fought,” Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith said. “We got ourselves back in the game. I thought it was rebounding, and second shots helped us out a lot, but in the end we just didn’t get the job done.”

Crockett was the catalyst behind Texas Tech in the second half. He scored 15 points in the first 12 minutes of the half as the Red Raiders made it a one-point game with eight minutes left.

Crockett scored 23 points and Toddrick Gotcher added 14 for the Red Raiders.

“He is a gamer, a guy that we can count on,” Smith said of Crockett. “He is a real clutch player.”

Texas Tech knocked off TCU, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in its last three games, and Hoiberg said Texas Tech was playing too well for Iowa State to beat without making plays late.

“This team we are playing against is playing with too much confidence to give them four or five baskets in a row to pull themselves back in striking distance, because now they believe because they just did it against a very good Oklahoma team on the road,” Hoiberg said.

Iowa State was coming off its worst loss of the season, a 102-77 defeat at West Virginia on Monday.

NOTES: Iowa State is one of nine schools to have three players averaging at least 15 points (Melvin Ejim 19.1, Georges Niang 16.2 and DeAndre Kane 15.9). Two Cyclones hit the mark on Saturday, with Kane and Niang scoring 17 points. ... The Red Raiders had a three-game winning streak snapped. It was Texas Tech’s eighth three-game winning streak in Big 12 history. ... Iowa State is the only team in the nation to score at least 70 points in every game.