Preview: Iowa at Purdue

The two top offensive rebounding teams in the Big Ten look to win the battle in the paint and shake off losses when Iowa visits Purdue on Saturday. Iowa tries to win for the sixth time in eight games after being humbled at Wisconsin 82-50 on Tuesday and before playing the fifth-ranked Badgers again on Jan. 31. The Boilermakers lost by seven at Iowa last season and have dropped three of their last four games after being outrebounded for the first time in seven outings last time out at Illinois.

The Hawkeyes’ four leading scorers are all 6-8 or taller and they will fight inside against 7-footers A.J. Hammons and Isaac Haas, who average almost 3 ½ blocks per game between them. Senior forward Aaron White leads the way for Iowa, standing in the top 10 of the league in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, free-throw percentage and steals. Purdue boasts six players averaging between nine and 11 points.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (13-6, 4-2 Big Ten): White looks to rebound from season lows of seven points and three rebounds against Wisconsin, but coach Fran McCaffery found plenty of fault with his Hawkeyes. “It’s not one thing or one area where we broke down – it was a combination of things,” McCaffery told reporters after his team’s second-lowest scoring output. Jarrod Uthoff, a 6-8 forward, is the only other double-figure scorer at 11.8 and 6-10 Gabriel Olaseni contributes 8.4 points per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field.

ABOUT PURDUE (11-8, 3-3): The Boilermakers may have lost more than a game against Illinois on Wednesday as leading scorer Kendall Stephens (10.9) suffered a finger injury and was held scoreless in 12 minutes of playing time. The status of Stephens, who makes 42.1 percent from 3-point range, is uncertain, so Purdue could need more support from guards Jon Octeus and Rapheal Davis, who each scored 14 versus the Illini. Hammons averages 10.6 points, a team-high 6.3 rebounds and a Big Ten-best 2.6 blocks while Vince Edwards scores 10.1 per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Hawkeyes make 75 percent of their free throws for third in the Big Ten and Purdue is 11th at 67.4.

2. Hammons has recorded 11 of his 12 career double-doubles in Big Ten contests.

3. White needs 14 points to pass Jess Settles for eighth on Iowa’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Iowa 76, Purdue 69