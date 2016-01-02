Preview: Iowa at Purdue

Don’t expect a letdown from Iowa, not with a road date with No. 14 Purdue looming Saturday. The Hawkeyes are coming off an 83-70 win over top-ranked Michigan State in their Big Ten opener on Tuesday.

Iowa guard Mike Gesell had a monster game against Michigan State, scoring a career-high 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and he told reporters: “It’s a stepping stone. It’s the way to start the Big Ten off right. Our ultimate goal wasn’t just to beat Michigan State, it’s to win a Big Ten championship.‘’ The Hawkeyes led by as many as 19 points en route to their first win over a No. 1 team since beating UConn in 1999. “It was one of the rare times in my career I thought we got, for (lack) of a better choice of words, punked,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters. “We got outhustled.” Purdue looks to improve to 10-0 at home, after opening its Big Ten schedule with a 61-55 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (10-3, 1-0 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes pulled off the Michigan State upset, despite leading scorer (17.6) and rebounder (6.2) Jarrod Uthoff being held to 10 points and saddled with foul trouble. Peter Jok (13.8 points) made back-to-back 3-pointers during a key second-half stretch and his 19-point effort continued his improved play. Redshirt freshman walk-on Nicholas Baer (5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds) has averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks during his last three games off the bench.

ABOUT PURDUE (13-1, 1-0): The Boilermakers have ridden a defense that leads the nation in holding opponents to 34.3-percent shooting and ranks fourth-best in both rebounding (44.1 per game) and points allowed (58.4). A.J. Hammons (14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds) and Isaac Haas (11.8 points) are 7-footers who give Purdue a size advantage over Iowa, while 6-9 Caleb Swanigan averages 10.5 points and 9.2 boards. Hammons is coming off a 9-of-14 shooting, 24-point effort against Wisconsin, coming off the bench on a night when Purdue starters accounted for only 27 points.

TIP-INS

1. Twelve of Purdue’s 14 games have been decided by 12 points or more.

2. Iowa’s three losses - to Dayton, Notre Dame and No. 9 Iowa State - have come by a combined 12 points, while Purdue’s lone defeat was by a six-point margin to No. 10 Butler.

3. The home team has won the last five matchups in the series, and the last seven overall have been decided by less than 10 points.

PREDICTION: Purdue 74, Iowa 70