Purdue 67, Iowa 63: Rapheal Davis scored a career-high 24, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, as the Boilermakers held off the visiting Hawkeyes in Big Ten play.

Basil Smotherman contributed a career-best 13 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds while A.J. Hammons scored 13 for Purdue (12-8, 4-3 Big Ten), which led by 10 at halftime. Isaac Haas added 10 points and four of the Boilermakers’ eight blocks.

Mike Gesell led the way with 18 points, including the last 12 for his team, while Gabriel Olaseni chipped in with nine points and a career-high 16 rebounds for Iowa (13-7, 4-3). The Hawkeyes’ leading scorer, Aaron White, registered four points before suffering a right shoulder injury in the first half and did not return.

Purdue went on an 9-0 run to erase an early eight-point deficit and Davis scored eight as the Boilermakers recorded 12 of the last 17 in the opening half for a 34-24 lead. Iowa quickly cut the deficit in half and was within three on three different occasions, including after Gesell’s jumper with under six minutes to go.

Davis’ basket and two free throws from Hammons pushed the lead to seven before Gesell scored 10 of the next 12 points, including a jumper that put the Hawkeyes in front 63-62 with 1:15 to go. Davis answered by draining a long 3-pointer with 44.4 seconds left and Iowa could not respond as Smotherman made 2-of-4 free throws to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue G Kendall Stephens, the team’s leading scorer coming into the game at 10.9, went 0-of-4 from the field in limited minutes due to a finger injury on his non-shooting left hand. … Iowa finished with a 46-31 edge in rebounding, including 24-9 on the offensive boards. … Davis is 5-of-9 from 3-point range in the last two games after making only two of his previous 17 attempts from behind the arc this season.