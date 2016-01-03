Iowa erases big deficit to upend No. 14 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- While Iowa’s football team ended its season on Friday night with a Rose Bowl dud against Stanford, it has been quite a memorable week for the basketball team.

On Tuesday night, Iowa upset No. 1 Michigan State 83-70 in Iowa City and followed that Saturday night with a 70-63 victory over No. 14 Purdue in Mackey Arena.

Forward Jarrod Uthoff scored 25 points and Iowa used full-court pressure defense to erase a 17-point halftime deficit.

The Boilermakers (13-2, 1-1 Big Ten) were guilty of 10 of their 14 turnovers during the final half when Iowa (11-3, 2-0) outscored Purdue 50-26. The Hawkeyes enjoyed a 22-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

It was Purdue’s first loss in Mackey since Maryland defeated the Boilermakers 69-60 on Jan. 10, 2015.

Iowa guard Peter Jok had eight points and seven rebounds in the second half, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds. Uthoff had nine second-half points.

“We wanted to be more aggressive with our press in the second half, execute our slides better and be more active,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We had some success with the press here last year. Purdue is so good in the half court that you have to go get them a little bit.”

On Saturday, it was more than a little bit.

Jok’s putback pushed Iowa into a 55-50 lead with 5:22 remaining. Forward Nicholas Baer’s jumper with 2:42 left gave the Hawkeyes a 61-55 lead and the Boilermakers could not catch up.

Iowa had lost its two most recent visits to Mackey Arena by a combined seven points -- 65-62 in overtime in 2013 and 67-63 in 2015. This time, the Hawkeyes got it right, shooting 64.3 percent from the field (18 of 28) in the second half, several of which were easy layups after steals.

Earlier, Jok’s layup and Uthoff’s fadeaway jumper sliced Purdue’s lead to 46-45 with 7:46 remaining, capping a 25-9 run.

”When we forced turnovers, we were able to get some easier baskets,“ McCaffery said. ”In the first half, we didn’t close out well enough on their shooters. Purdue is a different team when they are making 3s.

“We were so locked in on trying to stop their posts in the first half that they made some wide-open 3s. You have to be able to guard both. To beat this team on the road is good for our confidence.”

Purdue was 7 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half but only 1 of 11 during the final 20 minutes.

Guard Kendall Stephens led Purdue with 12 points and center A.J. Hammons added 11 points and seven rebounds. Guard Dakota Mathias had nine points and five rebounds, all in the first half, when the Boilermakers dominated.

Iowa limited big men Hammons, Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas to 23 total points and 18 rebounds on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor. They came in averaging a collective 36.5 points and 22.5 rebounds.

”Iowa elevated their game in the second half,“ Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ”When they score, they can set their 1-2-2 press, and I thought our guards were timid. Iowa got really aggressive. When you lose games, something about your team was not functional.

“When that happened, Iowa took their game to another level.”

Uthoff’s 3-pointer gave the Hawkeyes a 13-11 lead with 12:29 remaining in the first half, but Purdue countered with a 16-0 run that included four 3-pointers, including two from Mathias.

The Boilermakers outscored the Hawkeyes 26-7 during the first half’s final 12:01, making 12 of 17 shots from the floor during one stretch to lead 37-20 after starting the game 1 of 7.

In the second half, Purdue lost its edge, and the game.

”We have had a lack of poise this season, even in some victories,“ Painter said. ”We seem to feed off our ability to score. Once Iowa started scoring, they were creating. We simply didn’t pass and catch in the second half.

“At the same time, Iowa had a couple of guys come off the bench in the second half and make shots. Just like good things can be contagious, so can bad things.”

Purdue point guard P.J. Thompson said Iowa’s defense got the Boilermakers out of sorts in the final 20 minutes.

“It was just their length,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of younger guys playing, but we have been here before. Credit Iowa for sticking with it when they were 17 points down.”

Uthoff scored 16 first-half points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, but the rest of the Iowa roster was a collective 2 of 19 during the opening 20 minutes.

Purdue outrebounded Iowa 23-18 in the first half, including six by Haas and five from Mathias. The Boilermakers’ non-starters outscored the Hawkeyes’ bench 26-0 before intermission.

NOTES: Iowa entered the game ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring at 82.6 points and third in 3-point field goal shooting at 40.0 percent. ... F Jarrod Uthoff came in ranked third in Big Ten scoring at 17.6 points. ... Iowa has lost only to Dayton, Notre Dame and Iowa State. ... Purdue F Caleb Swanigan came in leading the Big Ten in rebounding at 9.2 per game. ... The Boilermakers led the Big Ten in scoring defense at 58.4 points. ... Purdue’s 13 most recent opponents had failed to reach their season scoring average ... Purdue honored school scoring leader Rick Mount (1967-70) during halftime ceremonies. Mount scored a Big Ten-record 61 points in a 1970 loss to the Hawkeyes.