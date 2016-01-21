Preview: Iowa at Rutgers

Iowa has already proven it can take out the top teams in the Big Ten; now it will try to take out the one on the bottom. The ninth-ranked Hawkeyes will try to run their winning streak to eight straight when they visit last-place Rutgers on Thursday.

Iowa already owns a pair of wins over Michigan State and one against Purdue in its undefeated Big Ten start and will need to avoid overlooking the Scarlet Knights with dates against the Boilermakers and at Maryland coming up in the next two games. The Hawkeyes lean on a starting five that includes four seniors and a junior and jumped into the top 10 by knocking off Michigan and Michigan State last week. Rutgers has yet to earn a win in conference play and seem to be getting further away from a potential win. The Scarlet Knights have lost their last five by at least 22 points and were crushed 107-57 at home against Purdue on Monday, marking the largest home loss in program history.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA (14-3, 5-0 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes are picking a different leading scorer on nearly a game-by-game basis, but it was junior guard Peter Jok doing the bulk of the work in the last week. Jok totaled 39 points on 14-of-24 shooting in the wins over Michigan and Michigan State to win the Big Ten Player of the Week award. “I‘m just so proud of him and how he has figured out how to work and how to prepare and how to compete, and he’s made himself an elite player,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters of Jok. “We always knew he’d be good, but now he’s an elite player, and that’s what you have to do.”

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-13, 0-6): The undersized Scarlet Knights were outrebounded 63-23 by the Boilermakers and shot 37.9 percent from the floor in the setback. “This is not gloom and doom right now,” Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan told reporters after the loss. “Anyone can paint it anyway they want to paint it, but our guys have a job to do. We stay together, we keep our spirits up, and we move forward.” Freshman guard Corey Sanders is a lone bright spot and has scored a combined 43 points in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Jok scored 11 points in an 81-47 home win over Rutgers in the lone meeting last season.

2. The Scarlet Knights are allowing an average of 94.8 points in their last four games.

3. The Hawkeyes are 47-7 in the last six years when scoring 80 or more points.

PREDICTION: Iowa 90, Rutgers 61