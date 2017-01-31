Preview: Iowa at Rutgers

Iowa, which begins the week in a five-way tie for sixth place in the Big Ten, begins a stretch that will see it play three of its next four games on the road when it visits Rutgers on Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights occupy the cellar in the Big Ten but gave conference co-leader Wisconsin a scare on Saturday before falling 61-54 in overtime at Madison Square Garden.

Iowa snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday by topping visiting Ohio State 85-72, a win made even more impressive by the fact it did not include Big Ten scoring leader Peter Jok. Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffrey said the 6-6 Jok, who is averaging 21 points and 5.9 rebounds, is day-to-day with a bad back and was unsure of his availability for Tuesday's game. "It's not my decision to play him, it's not my decision not to play him," McCaffrey told reporters. "It's the medical staff saying, 'Look, let's shut him down.' He was good with it. I think he feels better about it, and I'm going to support Pete and I'm going to support my medical staff." A senior guard, Jok has scored 25 or more points eight times this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (12-10, 4-5 Big Ten): Brady Ellingson helped fill the scoring void with Jok sidelined against the Buckeyes, making 5-of-7 3-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points in 25 minutes off the bench. "What excites me about this group is that they want to be great," McCaffrey told reporters. "If they are struggling, they will work that much harder to get better." Freshman forward Tyler Cook (11.9 points) is the only other Hawkeye beside Jok averaging in double figures while Ellingson ranks first in Big Ten 3-point field-goal percentage (22-of-41, 53.7 percent).

ABOUT RUTGERS (12-10, 1-8): The Scarlet Knights began the season 11-1 but have lost nine of the last 10 games for first-year coach Steve Pikiell, who helped build Stony Brook into a powerhouse by stressing defense and rebounding. Despite its poor record, Rutgers ranks first in the Big Ten in rebounding (42.2), second in field-goal percentage defense (39.1) and third in scoring defense (65.1), and held Wisconsin to a season-low 33.3 percent shooting - including just 3-of-25 (12 percent) from 3-point range. Corey Sanders leads the team in scoring (12.6 points) and assists (3.4) while Nigel Johnson (11.5 points) and forward Deshawn Freeman (11.1) also are averaging double digits in points, with the latter grabbing a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa is 0-5 in true road games this season.

2. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 in the all-time series with Rutgers, including a 68-62 home win on Jan. 8.

3. Iowa is 63-2 over the last seven seasons when holding opponents to fewer than 61 points.

PREDICTION: Iowa 64, Rutgers 59