No. 9 Iowa stays unbeaten in Big Ten

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- No. 9 Iowa is off to its best start in the Big Ten Conference in 29 years after turning back Rutgers 90-76 Thursday at the Louis Brown Athletic Center.

The victory gave the Hawkeyes (15-3, 6-0 Big Ten) a share of first place in the conference with Indiana, which is also 6-0.

Iowa has won 12 consecutive conference games going back to last season. It is the longest such streak for the Hawkeyes since 1969-70, when they claimed 14 straight league games.

Junior guard Peter Jok and senior guard Anthony Clemmons recorded career-high point totals for the Hawkeyes, who shot 47.7 percent from the field.

Jok tossed in 29 points. He was particularly effective from long range, connecting on five of nine 3-point attempts.

Clemmons recorded 20 points, making eight of 12 shots.

Senior forward Jarrod Uthoff, the Big Ten conference’s leading scorer, chipped in with 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Hawkeyes had three players score at least 20 points in a game for the first time since Dec. 16, 2000, against Missouri.

Iowa center Adam Woodbury registered the fifth double-double of his career, scoring 12 points and pulling in 11 rebounds.

“(Woodbury) was great,” Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said. “His defense in the middle of the zone was terrific. He had a lot to do with us getting a double-digit lead in the second half.”

Rutgers (6-14, 0-7) has dropped 22 consecutive Big Ten games dating back to last season. It is the conference’s longest losing streak since Northwestern lost 28 in a row from 1999-2001. The Scarlet Knights have dropped their past four games by an average of 28.5 points.

Sophomore guard Mike Williams topped Rutgers with 17 points, and forward Jonathan Laurent, in his first game back since sitting out the four previous contests with a concussion, scored 14. Freshman guard Corey Sanders added 12 points and nine assists.

Rutgers shot 48.1 percent, its best shooting percentage in a Big Ten game this season.

The Scarlet Knights bounced back nicely from a 107-57 loss to No. 22 Purdue at home on Monday. Coach Eddie Jordan’s team hung with the Hawkeyes for most of the first half, and although being undersized in the frontcourt, outscored Iowa 46-38 in the paint.

”The last thing we wrote on the white board in pregame was ‘pride,'“ Jordan said. ”I was proud of my team tonight. I don’t look at box scores. I look at heart.

“We played with a lot of pride for forty ticks. I‘m glad that we had this performance, notwithstanding the score.”

Iowa pulled away midway through the second half, opening up a 71-56 cushion with 10 minutes to play, ending an 11-4 run. Jok delivered two 3-pointers in the sequence.

”We didn’t do a good job of guarding their man stuff at all,“ McCaffery said. ”It is not easy, they run a lot of different things. We didn’t get consecutive stops, and the zone saved us.

“We did a good job of scoring the ball. Basically, we outscored them. We really didn’t defend them that well. But I always look at it like this, everyone likes to talk about we didn’t do this or that, they did some good stuff. I credit them.”

Jok poured in 19 points in the first half. He scored 11 of Iowa’s points in a 13-2 run to open the game, connecting on four of six shots from the field.

After Rutgers fell behind 17-9, the Scarlet Knights got back in it thanks to a 9-2 burst, cutting the Iowa lead to 19-18 with 9:24 to go.

Rutgers tied it at 24 on a jumper from guard Bishop Daniels with 6:46 left in the first half. A layup from Williams gave the Scarlet Knights their first lead of the half at 30-29 with 4:26 left.

With the score deadlocked at 34, Iowa used an 11-3 burst to end the first half with a 45-37 lead.

NOTES: Iowa F Jarrod Uthoff became the 44th player in Hawkeyes history to score at least 1,000 points. He has 1,011 after scoring 20 points on Thursday. ... Eight players scored for Rutgers, the first time the Scarlet Knights had eight scorers during Big Ten play. .. The Scarlet Knights were outrebounded 63-23 and outscored 30-9 on second-chance points Monday in a 107-57 loss to No. 22 Purdue that marked the worst home defeat in school history. The Hawkeyes managed a 38-33 rebounding edge Thursday. ... Iowa F Jarrod Uthoff is the only player in the nation with 315-plus points, 100-plus rebounds and 50-plus blocked shots. ... Iowa G Peter Jok is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in wins over Michigan State and Michigan.