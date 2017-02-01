Iowa takes care of Rutgers in rout

Jordan Bohannon went 5-for-7 from 3-point range and scored 17 points and Iowa led wire to wire in an 83-63 Big Ten road rout of Rutgers on Tuesday night.

It was the first true road win of the season for the Hawkeyes (13-10, 5-5 Big Ten). Iowa, winners of two straight after beating Ohio State last time out, is 1-6 in road games, 2-8 in games away from home, counting neutral-court games.

The Hawkeyes jumped to a 7-0 lead and were never headed, expanding the lead to 26-6 and building a 25-point first-half advantage. They then put down any mild uprising by the Scarlet Knights (12-11, 1-9).

Iowa completed the season two-game sweep of Rutgers despite playing its second straight game without leading scorer Peter Jok. Averaging 21 points per game, Jok again rested a back injury and was on the bench in street clothes.

The Hawkeyes, who led by as many as 26 in the second half, went 11-for-18 from 3-point range and chalked up 24 assists on 30 baskets in the easy win.

Cordell Pemsl scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds and Isaiah Moss 11 points in the victory, Iowa's second in the last five games.

Deshawn Freeman, who had 19 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's loss to No. 15 Wisconsin at Madison Square Garden, led the floundering Scarlet Knights with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Mike Williams added 6 points, nine rebounds and four assists --- going just 5-for-15 from the floor.

Rutgers, playing for only the fourth time at home in the last 12 games, has lost nine of its last 10 games. The Knights went 4-for-15 from behind the arc and turned the ball over 17 times.

The Scarlet Knights are at Penn State Saturday, while the Hawkeyes host Nebraska on Sunday.