Preview: Iowa vs. Syracuse

Iowa was dominated in the second half Thursday in a loss to No. 10 Texas, but things don’t get much easier for the No. 25 Hawkeyes on Friday as they face No. 24 Syracuse in the consolation game of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden. The Hawkeyes received 23 points and eight rebounds from Aaron White against the Longhorns, but Adam Woodbury (10 points) and Jarrod Uthoff (eight) were the only other Iowa players to muster more than five points. “Our staff will have us ready,” White told reporters. “That’s the great thing about college basketball - we have another opportunity tomorrow night. I am expecting better effort out of our group.”

White made 14-of-16 free throws but also committed four of the Hawkeyes’ 15 turnovers - a problem that Fran McCaffery’s team will need to solve against the Orange’s 2-3 zone defense. One way that California attacked the zone Thursday was from behind the arc, as an 8-of-19 performance provided a blueprint for success for Iowa. On the other end of the court, Syracuse continued to struggle from 3-point range Thursday and also shot poorly from the foul line.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA (2-1): Following a quiet season opener, Woodbury is averaging 10 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last two games. The Hawkeyes are still waiting for Mike Gesell to get going as he has shot 5-of-18 from the floor and 0-of-4 from the arc on the young season. One player who has not had any trouble early on is Uthoff, who is 8-of-14 from 3-point range and only has three turnovers in 71 minutes.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2-1): The Orange are shooting 34.2 percent from long range on the season and have shot below 70 percent from the foul line in all three games this season. Rakeem Christmas starred in Syracuse’s two season-opening victories, but was limited to eight points on 3-of-10 shooting against Cal. Freshman forward Chris McCullough continued to make an immediate impact for Jim Boeheim’s team, notching 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Since shooting 7-of-11 against Kennesaw State in Syracuse’s opener, F B.J. Johnson is 2-for-13 from the field.

2. The Orange only had seven assists on 23 baskets Thursday.

3. White has averaged 10 free-throw attempts over the first three games.

PREDICTION: Iowa 69, Syracuse 63