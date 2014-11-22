Iowa comes up short against Syracuse

NEW YORK -- The Iowa Hawkeyes concluded a grueling two games against Top 25 teams by staging a frenzied second-half comeback on Friday that just fell short.

Trailing by as many as 15 points to No. 23 Syracuse in the consolation game of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden, the Hawkeyes (2-2) were able to whittle the lead to one before bowing to Syracuse 66-63.

With Syracuse (3-1) leading 63-62 and eight seconds to go, Iowa center Adam Woodbury threw an errant pass down low that was intercepted by Syracuse forward Chris McCullough, who was promptly fouled and made both shots.

”I asked (Woodbury) Woody what he would have done differently,“ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. ”He said he would have skipped it to Jarrod (Uthoff) instead of trying to jam it inside to Aaron (White).

“Of course he (Woodbury) feels bad about it.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said the play determined the outcome.

“If Chris (McCullough) doesn’t come across and get that one, we don’t win,” Boeheim said. “It was a great play.”

Iowa never led in the second half.

The Hawkeyes lost to No. 10 Texas 71-57 in the semifinals of the tournament on Thursday night. McCaffery’s team led at the half, then fell victim to a huge Texas second-half run -- the opposite of what happened against Syracuse.

“We showed some maturity today,” McCaffery said. “We had a couple of opportunities to fold, but we kept coming.”

McCullough led the Orange with 20 points and center Rakeem Christmas added 18.

“I thought Chris (McCullough) was good today,” Boeheim said. “He was aggressive on both ends. They (Iowa) weren’t physical with him and he can play in there.”

Iowa was paced by forward Jarrod Uthoff, who poured in 20 points, and forward Aaron White, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

White’s follow dunk brought Iowa to 61-60 with 1:34 to go, but the Orange outscored the Hawkeyes 5-3 to close it out.

“I thought we showed a lot of heart in the second half,” Uthoff said. “But I‘m a little upset we came up short.”

Syracuse led 57-46 with 7:26 to play and then cooled down. The Hawkeyes went on a 12-2 run to pull to 59-58 with 3:03 to play. Uthoff scored eight points in the blitz, six on two 3-pointers.

The Hawkeyes went without a field goal for 5:17 of the second half before Woodbury’s jumper with 11:50 left. During that span, the Orange used an 8-0 run to move their lead to 50-35.

”In the first part of the second half, I thought we finally got our offense going,“ Boeheim said. ”We were able to get different guys to get into position to score and we played really the best offense that we’ve played, and then with the lead they came with a three-quarter-court trap and we threw it away four times.

“That allows people to get open shots and now they’re back in the game.”

Syracuse, paced by Christmas’ 13 points, took a 34-29 halftime lead. Iowa was plagued by 11 turnovers.

White’s two free throws tied it at 19 with 8:50 left in the first half and guard Mike Gesell’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 7:43 to play provided the Hawkeyes with their first lead, 24-21, since early in the half.

But Syracuse responded with a 7-0 run to move ahead 28-24 with 3:12 remaining in the half.

NOTES: Iowa F Aaron White moved past James Moses into 17th place in school career scoring on Thursday. White has 597 career free throws. With five points from the line against Syracuse, White passed Devyn Marble for sixth all time at Iowa. ... The Hawkeyes have attempted 20 or more free throws in all of their four games this season. ... Iowa hasn’t knocked off a ranked team in nonconference play at a neutral site since a 67-63 win over No. 7 Kentucky in Kansas City on Nov. 21, 2005. ... Syracuse dropped its two previous meetings with Iowa in 1957 (58-52) and in 1980 (88-77). ... The loss to Cal in the semifinals of the 2K Classic was the first in November for the Orange since a 107-100 decision against UMass on Nov. 28, 2007.