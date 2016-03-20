Preview: Iowa vs. Villanova

Villanova passed its first test in the NCAA Tournament, but a tougher challenge awaits Sunday when the second-seeded Wildcats take on No. 7 seed Iowa in South Region action at Brooklyn, N.Y. In the first round, Villanova topped UNC Asheville by 30 points, while Iowa nipped Temple at the buzzer.

The Hawkeyes’ victory prevented a Big 5 showdown between the Owls and Wildcats, who are longtime Philadelphia city rivals. Instead, Villanova will take aim at an Iowa squad that has not won consecutive games since early February and overcame poor shooting in Friday’s tournament opener. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have captured 13 of 15 but still need to win another game to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009. “Just going forward in this game, we can’t think about the shortcomings in the past years,” Villanova big man Daniel Ochefu told reporters. “We have to focus on the things we can take care of that will help us get this ‘W’ on Sunday.”

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT IOWA (22-10): The Hawkeyes escaped at the final horn when Adam Woodbury put in Mike Gesell’s airball to clinch Iowa’s third win in the last nine games. The team has not reached the Sweet 16 since 1999 and will need a much better shooting performance from its stars in order to slip past Villanova, which ranked 20th in the nation in points allowed (63.7), entering the weekend. In the first round, Jarrod Uthoff (7-of-21), Gesell (0-of-8), and Peter Jok (5-of-15) all struggled with their shooting, although Iowa committed only three turnovers while forcing a dozen.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (30-5): The Wildcats are 0-6 in their last six NCAA Tournament games against teams not seeded 15th or 16th, so this is a critical contest for Wright’s squad if it hopes to silence the doubters. A good sign against UNC Asheville was the play of seniors Ochefu (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Ryan Arcidiacono (14 points, 4-of-6 3-pointers). Five players registered at least 10 points for the Wildcats, although that group did not include their leading scorer on the season in Josh Hart, who contributed nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has won four of the five all-time meetings, including an overtime victory during the 2013-14 season in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. Hart had 14 points and Arcidiacono chipped in 13 in that victory.

2. Gesell is 1-of-13 from the field over his last two games, while backcourt mate Anthony Clemmons is 2-of-14.

3. The winner faces No. 3 seed Miami (Fla.) in the Sweet 16 in Louisville, Ky.

PREDICTION: Villanova 66, Iowa 60