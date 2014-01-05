Preview: Iowa at Wisconsin

Undefeated No. 5 Wisconsin will face its second ranked opponent of the year when No. 23 Iowa comes to town Sunday evening. The contest will feature a clash of styles when the Hawkeyes’ talented offense (87.1 points per game — good for seventh nationally) comes up against the staunch Badgers’ defense, which has allowed over 70 points just twice this season. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, that difference in style contributed to Jarrod Uthoff transferring from Wisconsin to Iowa.

Uthoff is averaging 10.9 points and is Iowa’s leading rebounder (6.5), but the Badgers say they’re more focused on slowing down the Hawkeyes as a team. “You’re more tuned into trying to figure out some way to beat them — they’re a real good team — than worrying about one specific player,” Wisconsin assistant Gary Close, who recruited Uthoff, told the paper. “But he’s playing well, which doesn’t surprise me. He’s doing all the things we thought he could do here, and you tip your hat to him. He’s had a really nice start.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (12-2, 1-0 Big Ten): Roy Devyn Marble has been the leader for the Hawkeyes thus far, averaging 15.3 points in the talented Iowa offense. Aaron White along with Uthoff are the other Hawkeyes in double figures, while both also averaging over six rebounds per game for an Iowa team that enters the game ranked third nationally at 45.6 rebounds per game. Assists are another area the Hawkeyes excel in stastically checking in at eight in the nation with 17.8 per game.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (14-0, 1-0): The Badgers are led in their frontcourt by the combination of 6-7 Sam Dekker (14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds) and seven-footer Frank Kamisnky (13.9 points, 6.0 rebounds). Both are shooting over 50 percent from the field for a Wisconsin team playing its usual brand of stifling defense. Wisconsin entered the weekend one of 12 teams holding opponents below 60 points per game, and the Badgers commit a nation-low 8.2 turnovers per game.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won three of the last four meetings.

2. Iowa is the only team in the nation in the top ten in points, rebounds and assists per game.

3. The Hawkeyes are 0-2 against teams currently ranked in the Top 25, while the Badgers are 1-0 thanks to their early-season win over Florida.

PREDICTION: Iowa 77, Wisconsin 75